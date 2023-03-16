There's 104 days of summer vacation, and Disney came along and extended it. During the TCA 2023 tour earlier this year, Disney announced that it is bringing back its beloved cartoon series Phineas and Ferb for two additional seasons, culminating in a total of 40 new episodes. At the time, series creator Dan Povenmire was the only alum confirmed return. However, his fellow creator Jeff "Swampy" Marsh is officially rejoining the team. Marsh will serve as executive producer and voice director for the revival.

Inspired by Povenmire's childhood, Phineas and Ferb follows its title characters, step-brothers who spend their summer vacation taking on creative, zany, and elaborate projects -- including building a rollercoaster, traveling to the future, planning the best anniversary for their parents, and much, much more. As they took on each endeavor, their sister Candace made it her mission to get the boys caught. Additionally, the series offered storylines centered on other characters, including the long-running feud between Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Perry the platypus. It also became known for its plethora of catchy tunes. The show initially ran for four seasons from 2007-2012. Along with the main series, it also received several special episodes and two movies, with the most recent one releasing 2020.

The Voices Behind Phineas and Ferb

The series stars Vincent Martella and Thomas Brody Sangster as Phineas and Ferb, respectively, with Ashley Tisdale taking on the role of Candace. Caroline Rhea voices Phineas' mother Linda Flynn-Fletcher and Richard O'Brien voices Ferb's father Lawrence Fletcher. Other voice cast includes Povenmire as Dr. Doofenshmirtz, Marsh as Major Francis Monogram, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus, Alyson Stoner as Isabella, Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet, and Bobby Gaylor as Buford, among others.

About Marsh's return, Meredith Roberts, executive vice president of Television Animation at Disney Branded Television, said in a statement:

"Swampy is one of the brightest creators in animation and among his many passions is connecting and collaborating with creative people, whether it’s through writing, animation design, directing, music or acting. He continually elevates their artistry, as well as his own, to tell the bigger and more entertaining stories for global audiences. We’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership and look forward to a long and exciting road ahead."

At this time, there's no projected release window for the revival, but it is currently set to debut on Disney+. All prior episodes, specials, and movies are available now on the streamer.