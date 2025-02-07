Pack your bags and get ready for another summer adventure because your favorite fun-loving step-brother duo is back. Two years after Disney broke the exciting news that a Phineas and Ferb revival was in the works, a new report from Variety now reveals that a release window is in place, and it's happening during our favorite time of the year – summer. The beloved animated series is returning to our screens ten years after it last aired in 2015, concluding with Season 4. Despite that massive gap, the appeal of this beloved series has not once waned, a clear testament to its undeniable quality. The summer release window was announced in a joint statement by the series creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, and it reads:

“Since ‘Phineas and Ferb’ is essentially a celebration of summer vacation, summer is the perfect time to debut the new season. We have had such a great time diving back into this world and the entire cast and crew have really brought their A-game. We cannot wait to see fans’ reactions to what is shaping up to be our favorite season yet.”

"If it's not broken, don't fix it," is the mantra with which the show's creators are approaching this revival as it looks to closely mirror the original, even bringing back the original cast to reprise their roles. The voice cast includes Vincent Martella as Phineas, David Errigo Jr. takes over from Thomas Sangster as Ferb, Ashley Tisdale as Candace, Linda Caroline Rhea as Flynn-Fletcher, and Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus. A synopsis for the revival teases the same old antics from the lads, but it appears Candace will be meaner than ever, meaning we can anticipate her continuous failure and frustrations:

"The new season of ‘Phineas and Ferb’ will follow the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P, whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State area."

'Phineas and Ferb' Revival Aims To Feel Fresh Yet Original

During the New York Comic Con last year, 2024, the show's creators and stars teased great things about the revival, emphasizing originality above all else. Rather than a complete reboot, the revival will pick up from where Season 4 ended, with plans to make the transition into the new episodes as seamless as possible. "If you watched the show’s fourth season, which concluded in 2015, and this new season back to back, you wouldn’t necessarily notice," Povenmire teased at NYCC.

Fans can also expect a more in-depth exploration of their favorite characters, as Marsh added: “One of the most fun things about doing more of these is we have the freedom now to go to explore characters more fully that we didn't get to the first time.” What's more? The music, which was one of the most beloved aspects of the series, will be even better this time around, as Povenmire further teased:

“The songs we're writing for the new season may be our favorites that we've written so far. I think that we're doing a new season you're going to absolutely love, and we can't wait for you to see it.”

The Phineas and Ferb revival will air for a total of 40 episodes split into two seasons starting this summer. Stay tuned to Collider as we anticipate a premiere date on Disney Channel and Disney+.