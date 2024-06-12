The Big Picture Phineas and Ferb revival was announced with 40 new episodes, and the original creators returning after successful run between 2007-2015.

The new season will continue the adventures of Phineas and Ferb on a brand-new summer vacation, maintaining the spirit of the original series.

Although no release date has been set, creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh promise to deliver a special musical sequence and seven fan-favorite episodes.

It's been over a year since the revival of the animated musical-comedy series Phineas and Ferb was greenlit for two seasons on Disney+ with little to no information revealed. At the time, Disney made the announcement during the TCA 2023 tour, disclosing that the additional seasons would have a total of 40 new episodes. Creator Dan Povenmire was the first alum confirmed to return to the revival, and months later, fellow creator Jeff "Swampy" Marsh joined the project as executive producer and voice director.

Although no release window has been announced for the new seasons of Phineas and Ferb, Povenmire and Marsh recently hinted at what fans should expect in the upcoming series as they count down to its launch. Per ComicBook, the creators mentioned that they are treating the project like a Season 5 continuation of the original TV series, which ran for four seasons between 2007 and 2015. Apparently, Season 5 will pick up with a brand-new summer vacation, taking place one year after the events of the original show.

As one of Disney's most successful animated franchises, Phineas and Ferb has gained a solid fanbase over the years, appealing to a wide range of ages while also amassing a considerable number of accolades, including multiple Emmy Awards. Such tremendous success led to the development of spin-offs and movies, including the 2011 Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension and the 2020 sequel Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.

What's In The New 'Phineas and Ferb'?

Despite being an entirely new era for Phineas and Ferb, Povenmire and Marsh want the extra seasons to feel like the older ones as much as possible, which "follows the adventures of Phineas Flynn and his English stepbrother, Ferb Fletcher, on their summer vacation." The creators also revealed that the summer will begin with a special musical sequence, while Povenmire, whose own childhood summer spent in Mobile, Alabama inspired the series, teased that there are seven particular episodes that avid fans will see as their favorites.

No release window has been announced yet for Phineas and Ferb's additional seasons, but the previous episodes are available to stream on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

