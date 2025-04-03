Get ready for the next installment of Phineas and Ferb! Disney Channel has released the first trailer for the upcoming episodes of the series, which will mark the return of the beloved characters for the first time in a long time. The original series came to a close a decade ago. Since then, multiple films and specials have kept the love for this family and their adventures alive. But it's finally time for Phineas and Ferb to make a complete return to television. Audiences aren't ready for another summer of unpredictable fun and massive construction permits for a couple of boys.

The first trailer for the revival of Phineas and Ferb brings audiences back to basics. The premise of the series follows the titular siblings as they build unbelievable things with seemingly unlimited resources at their young age. Their older teenage sister, Candace (Ashley Tisdale) is always looking for a way to show her mother what the kids are doing. Unfortunately for her, everything Phineas and Ferb build vanishes by the time their mother arrives. At the same time, Perry the Platypus secretly works as a secret agent. He's the only animal capable of putting a stop to Doctor Doofenshmirtz's plans (Dan Povenmire).

As seen in the new trailer for the revival of Phineas and Ferb, some of the adventures the characters will go on include building a submarine in the shape of a submarine sandwich. The kids can also be seen jumping in slow motion and celebrating yet another chance of spending their summer having fun together. The signature humor that turned Phineas and Ferb into one of the most beloved series ever produced by Disney Channel is back. The original show was created by Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh.

The Cast of 'Phineas and Ferb'

Ashley Tisdale will return to voice Candace after working with Disney over the course of two decades. The actress was seen as Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical franchise. Dan Povenmire will also reprise his role as the evil Doctor Doofenshmirtz. To celebrate the arrival of the new episodes of Phineas and Ferb, Disney Channel will also launch a collection of shorts based around the series. “Cartoonified with Phineas and Ferb” will see the titular characters interviewing real-life celebrities. “Agent P, Under C” will show Perry the Platypus stopping new enemies from following through with their dangerous plans. The stage has been set for the popular franchise to return stronger than ever.

Phineas and Ferb returns to Disney Channel on June 5, with episodes premiering on Disney+ the next day. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.