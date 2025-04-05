Phineas and Ferb voice actor Vincent Martella has revealed one of his dream characters that he would love to play in the future. Martella has been acting for more than 20 years now, getting his start in projects such as Cracking Up and Stacked before also playing Greg Wuliger in Everybody Hates Chris. Martella has been voicing Phineas on the hit TV series for nearly 20 years now after first entering the booth in 2007, starring alongside other show veterans such as Dan Povenmire and Ashley Tisdale. Collider’s Aidan Kelley recently caught up with Martella to discuss the upcoming Phineas and Ferb reboot, and he asked if there was any character he would love to play in the future. Martella certainly swung high, citing one of the most popular characters ever, but he certainly has the talent to pull it off:

“I would love to be able to play Spider-Man. I feel like my voice is at an OK register to realistically play a character like that, and Spider-Man is one of my favorite superheroes. That would be so cool. Obviously, Yuri Lowenthal is absolutely amazing in the Spider-Man PlayStation games, but if they ever need someone to play Spider-Man, I would really love to. Playing comic book characters is such a different experience with that type of fandom too. When I got to play Jason Todd twice, and I got to play Red Hood as well, I got to meet Batman fans at Comic-Con and people who have spent 20 years reading these comics and these graphic novels. That was such a really cool experience of how much these characters meant to them. They’ve lived their whole lives with them. So I would like to play some more comic book characters for sure.”

Spider-Man has been brought to life in animation and live-action by many people over the years. In fact, the friendly webhead even stopped by to do a crossover with Martella's iconic character in the Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel special along with Iron Man, Hulk, and Thor. The most notable to portray the web-slinger are the three to do so in live-action, the first being Tobey Maguire, then Andrew Garfield, and most recently, Tom Holland. Holland will be the first to receive a fourth Spider-Man movie after Maguire received three and Garfield got two. Hudson Thames also recently voiced Spider-Man in the animated Disney+ series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and despite some pre-release controversy, the show ultimately ended up being a hit. Other notable people to voice Spider-Man over the years have been Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Josh Keaton, and Christopher Daniel Barnes. Oscar Isaac even voiced a version of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

