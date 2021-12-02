Away from the big screen ever since 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, Alden Ehrenreich has added another movie to his comeback slate. According to Deadline, the actor will head on to Serbia in January 2022 to start filming Fair Play. The story follows a couple whose relationship starts breaking apart after one of them gets sucked up by a promotion in a cutthroat company.

Before Fair Play, Ehrenreich wrapped filming Cocaine Bear, the new film by Elizabeth Banks that is yet to get a release date. Ehrenreich was last seen in Peacock’s Brave New World, a sci-fi series adapted from the classic Aldous Huxley novel.

The second half of the couple in Fair Play will be played by Phoebe Dynevor. The British actor already has a decade-long career and participated in shows like Younger, Snatch, and Dickensian, but the worldwide recognition came after playing Daphne, the eldest daughter of the title family in Netflix’s hit period drama series Bridgerton. In Fair Play, Dynevor will play the one who gets promoted, but discovers that her struggle to balance professional and personal lives is just the tip of the iceberg in her fading relationship.

Fair Play will be written and directed by Chloe Domont, who is making her feature film debut. The first-time film director has helmed episodes of Suits, USA’s Shooter, HBO’s Ballers, and Star Trek: Discovery. Recently, she directed two episodes of Clarice, CBS’s adaptation of the best-selling novel The Silence of the Lambs, which spawned the classic movie starring Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins.

Domont’s freshman directing feature film will be co-produced by Star Thrower and T-Street production companies. Star Thrower has had a knack for producing films about unusual relationships amidst chaos, such as The Good Neighbor, Ingrid Goes West, and critically acclaimed Wind River and Steven Spielberg’s The Post. T-Street was founded by filmmaker Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman, who brought surprise hit Knives Out to life under its banner.

Fair Play has yet to get a release date.

