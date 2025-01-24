As she continues to branch out from her career-starting role as Daphne Bridgerton in the first two seasons of Netflix’s hit period drama, Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor has been busy dipping her toes into multiple genres. Showing off her skills in psychological thrillers and dramas, the actress’ upcoming project, Inheritance, tosses her into the world of spies and intrigue alongside Rhys Ifans. Beyond that, she has several other irons in the fire, including Tommy Wirkola’s Beneath the Storm and Jody Hill’s Famous. We’ve still got some time to wait until both of those films arrive in cinemas, but thanks to Collider’s Steve Weintraub, we’ve got some fresh intel for all the Dynevor fans out there.

While chatting with the actress about her appearance in Inheritance, Weintraub asked if there was anything she was able to tease about Beneath the Storm. Right now, we know that Wirkola’s latest film will be a survival flick that takes place on the high seas. Set for arrival on August 1, 2025, the movie also features performances from Whitney Peak (Hocus Pocus 2) and Djimon Hounsou (Gladiator). Foreshadowing the drama and underwater beasts that will fully let loose later this year, Dynevor said:

“Oh my gosh, I’m so excited about this movie. It’s big. It’s a lot. It’s sharks, it’s hurricanes, it’s all of those things. I am a nine-month pregnant lady who has to go through a lot in those 24 hours. So, it’s a fun one. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Having previously helmed titles like Violent Night and Dead Snow, we know that Wirkola likes to mix in a bit of comedy with his hefty horror sequences. To that note, Dynevor said: “It’s Tommy Wirkola, so there’s a big element of humor in it, but there’s also a lot of grounded moments. It’s really intense and really fun.”

Phoebe Dynevor Calls Zac Efron “Phenomenal” in ‘Famous’

For her other upcoming project, Dynevor is teaming up with filmmaker and actor Hill for his adaptation of Blake Crouch’s 2010 novel, Famous. The story centers around — you guessed it — a person seeking out fame, with Zac Efron starring opposite Dynevor. Giving us a look into the movie which the actress revealed to have just wrapped filming, Dynevor said:

“It’s so good. It’s such a good idea. We finished shooting. Zac Efron is phenomenal in this movie. I’m so excited for people to see what he does. He plays two characters. This film is wild. It’s wild. And Jody Hill’s so cool. But it’s a real thriller, and Zac’s phenomenal in it.”

With a background as a co-creator, director, and executive producer of HBO’s hit titles Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, and The Righteous Gemstones, as well as a handful of films, you’ve not only seen Hill's name roll in the credits, but you’ve also likely seen his face as one of the wacky characters. When it comes to Famous, it sounds like we can expect Hill to step in front of the camera once again, with Dynevor adding, “Oh, yeah. He’s great. But it’s very dark humor in this one.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Beneath the Storm and Famous.