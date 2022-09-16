Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton has been a great launching off point for many members of its cast, and it seems like it is not slowing down anytime soon. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Phoebe Dynevor, who stars in the series, has landed another lead role, this time in an upcoming spy thriller from Miramax. The film, Inheritance, has even reportedly already finished filming!

Details around Inheritance have largely been kept a secret. However, it is being described as a spy thriller, and it is said the film will follow Dynevor’s character as she is thrown headfirst into “a world of secrecy and crime” after her estranged father reenters her life. It also seems that the film, like any good spy film, will be a globe-trotting adventure as filming has taken place in India, Korea, and Egypt. No other members of the cast for the film have been announced at this time.

Before her breakout role in Bridgerton, Dynevor had previously appeared in a number of popular series in the United Kingdom like Dickensian, The Village, and Prisoners Wives. But, following the success of the Netflix romance series, Dynevor’s career began to take off in the United States as well. Since the premiere of Bridgerton, she has been announced to star in a number of upcoming films with huge stars. She is currently set to star in the thriller Fair Play with Alden Ehrenreich and the romantic comedy The Threesome alongside Logan Lerman. Her other upcoming projects include movies like the comedy Bank of Dave and thriller I Heart Murder and the upcoming Prime Video series Exciting Times.

Inheritance is directed by Neil Burger from a script he penned with Olen Steinhaur. Burger’s directing credits include hit films like The Illusionist, The Lucky Ones, Limitless, and Divergent. He has also directed multiple episodes of the series Billions. His directing talents can next be seen in the upcoming psychological thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter, starring Daisy Ridley, Ben Mendelsohn, and Garrett Hedlund. Burger’s writing credits include The Illusionist, The Lucky Ones, and the recent Colin Farrell film Voyagers.

Steinhaur’s writing credits include creating the thriller series Berlin Station and the recent Chris Pine Prime Video film All The Old Knives. Inheritance will also be produced by Burger with Bill Block and Charles Miller.

