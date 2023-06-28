Phoebe Tonkin will star in And On The Eighth Day, a new crime thriller set in West Texas. The Originals star will play a thief journeying through Texas in the upcoming film. Deadline reports that the movie has wrapped production in New Mexico. It will star Tonkin as one of two low-level thieves who find themselves in a remote town in West Texas.

Other plot details are being kept under wraps, although the title refers to a Biblical passage in the book of Genesis, in which God manifested all of Creation in six days, and rested on the seventh. The film will also star Darren Mann (1923), Mustafa Speaks (All American), Valerie Mahaffey (Big Sky), Lindsey Morgan (Walker), and Tanner Beard (We Summon the Darkness). It will be directed by actor Alexandra Chando (As The World Turns, The Lying Game, Sneaky Pete) in her feature directorial debut.

Who Is Phoebe Tonkin?

Australian actor Tonkin got her start in the Australian teen mermaid drama H2O: Just Add Water. Moving to the US, she landed a lead role in the CW drama The Secret Circle; although the series was short-lived, Tonkin's performance garnered attention, and she landed a recurring role on The Vampire Diaries. Her character, werewolf Hayley Marshall, proved popular enough that she moved on to the show's spinoff, The Originals, which lasted for five seasons. She also made appearances on The Affair and Westworld, and will star in the upcoming Netflix miniseries Boy Swallows Universe. In the realm of film, she made her debut in the Australian action thriller Tomorrow, When the War Began, and subsequently starred in the shark thriller Bait 3D and the Sam Worthington actioner Transfusion. She recently appeared in Damian Chazelle's Hollywood epic Babylon, and will appear alongside Lamorne Morris in the horror film Night Shift.

And On The Eighth Day's screenplay was written by Suzanne Weinert; she will also produce alongside Janice Beard and Melissa Kirkendall. Marina Cappi of Cappi Studios and Lexie Beard will executive produce. The film will be edited by longtime Richard Linklater collaborator Sandra Adair, who was nominated for a Best Editing Oscar for her work on Boyhood.

And On The Eighth Day is aiming for a 2024 release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for Tonkin's recent turn in Transfusion below.