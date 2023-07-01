Phoebe Waller-Bridge rose to prominence in the UK thanks to her irreverent sitcom, Crashing. However, she achieved international fame and critical acclaim with her now-iconic dramedy Fleabag, which earned her a plethora of awards, including three Emmys, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe. Now, Waller-Bridge is back, this time on the big screen, with James Mangold's highly-awaited blockbuster Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Although she has surprisingly few credits, Waller-Bridge's resumé is stellar. From shows to movies, her career includes several fan-favorite and acclaimed projects that achieved high ratings on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

7 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 64%

Simon Curtis' 2017 biographical drama Goodbye Christopher Robin stars Domhnall Gleeson and Margot Robbie. The plot centers on A. A. Milne and his creation of Winnie the Pooh, based on his son Christopher Robin's collection of stuffed animals. Waller-Bridge plays Mary Brown in a short but memorable performance.

Although Goodbye Christopher Robin struggles to balance the film's wartime commentary with its wholesome source material, it remains a loving tribute to one of literature's most beloved creations. Gleeson anchors the movie with a sweet and soulful performance, while the film's plot avoids overly-sentimental gimmicks despite having ample opportunities to do so.

6 'Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny' (2023)

Image via Empire

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 66%

Cinema has many wonderful swashbuckling heroes, but Indiana Jones remains one of the best. Harrison Ford is back to his favorite role with James Mangold's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which sees the intrepid archeologist facing a former Nazi to find a powerful item, the Dial of Destiny. Waller-Bridge plays Helena, Jones' goddaughter whose father was obsessed with the Dial.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny received mixed-to-positive reviews. Many praised the film's nostalgic tone and exciting action setpieces, although some noted how the series has seemingly run out of steam. Waller-Bridge's chemistry with Ford is one of the film's strongest points, with the actress proving a worthy and energetic addition to the franchise's last installment.

5 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (2018)

Image via Disney

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 69%

Alden Ehrenreich stars as a young Han Solo in the unfairly maligned 2018 space opera Solo: A Star Wars Story. The plot follows Han as he meets Chewbacca and joins a dangerous heist ten years before A New Hope's events. Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Thandiwe Newton also star, with Waller-Bridge voicing L3-37, Lando Calrissian's droid companion and navigator.

Infamous for a troubled production, Solo: A Star Wars Story faced an uphill battle at the box office. However, time has been kind to the film, with many praising Ehrenreich's performance and the supporting cast, including Clarke and Newton. Waller-Bridge lives up to the series' rich history of memorable droids; her character retcons some previously established facts, but the actress' performance is so vivid and energetic that the change is more than justified.

4 'Man Up' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Simon Pegg and Lake Bell star in the 2015 romantic comedy Man Up. The plot centers on a woman who gets mistaken for a man's blind date, leading to an unexpected but life-changing relationship. Waller-Bridge plays a minor role as Katie, although the film stays firmly focused on the two leads.

Man Up isn't an instantly classic romantic comedy, but it remains a charming and funny effort. Pegg and Bell make for a perfectly chaotic pairing, while the script offers several hilarious and emotional moments to elevate the film past the numerous other romantic comedies that come out every year.

3 'Crashing' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Written, created, and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Crashing features an ensemble cast, including Jonathan Bailey and Amit Shah. The plot centers on six 20-somethings dealing with increasing sexual tension and personal issues while living together as property guardians of a dilapidated hospital.

Chaotic and hilarious, Crashing is a one-of-a-kind show that benefits from Waller-Bridge's sharp and biting humor. The show has a stellar ensemble that seamlessly and effortlessly fits into Waller-Bridge's vision, resulting in a delightfully unhinged comedy that makes the most out of its limited six-episode run.

2 'Broadchurch' (2013-2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Broadchurch is already a modern classic of British television. The crime drama stars the mighty Olivia Colman and David Tennant as two detectives investigating a young boy's death in the fictional English town of Broadchurch. Waller-Bridge plays Abby Thompson, a junior barrister and a major supporting character in Series 2.

Critically acclaimed and widely considered a masterpiece of the crime genre, Broadchurch is among the most gripping shows of the past decade. Colman and Tennant deliver career-best work throughout the show's three series, aided by a stellar supporting cast, including Jody Whitaker and Jonathan Bailey. Waller-Bridge is brilliant in Series 2, bringing her trademark brand of sharp humor without distracting from the show's tense and compelling drama.

1 'Fleabag' (2016-2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Waller-Bridge's magnum opus, Fleabag, is an instant television classic and a groundbreaking achievement in modern comedy. The actress created, wrote, and starred in the show about a cynical, witty woman navigating life in London. The show features a top-notch supporting cast, including the wickedly perfect Olivia Colman, Sian Clifford, and Andrew Scott.

Fleabag is a triumph in every sense of the word: clever, sharp, hilarious, and subversive. The show benefits from Waller-Bridge's insightful writing, crafting an eccentric yet deeply human story about love, loss, tragedy, and faith. Fleabag is among the most distinctive and original characters in modern television, and the show is among the most daring and courageous explorations of the human psyche on mainstream television. Fleabag made a star out of Waller-Bridge, and it's easy to see why; a show like this can only come from a remarkably creative and intuitive mind.

