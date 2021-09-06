Waller-Bridge's role will be recast, but her friendship with Glover remains intact.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has exited Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith reboot series over creative differences with co-star Donald Glover, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her role will be recast, but the show remains on track to debut in 2022.

Waller-Bridge and Glover previously worked together on Solo: A Star Wars Story. He approached her with the idea, and the show was give a straight-to-series order earlier this year. Glover remains attached to star, and as co-creator and executive producer, alongside his Atlanta collaborator Francesca Sloane, who exec produces and serves as showrunner.

THR’s sources say that Waller-Bridge had a different creative vision for the show, which is based on director Doug Liman’s 2005 film starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Waller-Bridge and Glover announced the project via a creative Instagram post in February.

Sources also tell THR that despite the creative fallout, Waller-Bridge and Glover remain friends. Writing on the series is currently underway, and production is expected to begin next year. Both Glover and Waller-Bridge have made a name for themselves as auteur figures in the world of television. They write a lot of their own material, which is stamped with their unique creative voices.

Glover is in post-production on the third season of Atlanta, while the fourth season is in production.

Waller-Bridge is currently filming Indiana Jones 5, starring Harrison Ford and directed by James Mangold. Pictures and videos from the film’s Glasgow set recently arrived online, teasing the scale (and somewhat spoiling certain plot elements) of the movie. She also co-wrote Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film, No Time to Die, which is due out next month.

Both Glover and Waller-Bridge have overall deals at Amazon. Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, had described the duo in a press statement as “two of the most talented creators and performers in the world” when the project was first announced, and said that the streamer was “thrilled to be working with them” on such “an iconic property.”

The Fast and the Furious star Jordana Brewster told Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff in June that she was set to star in a TV adaptation of Mr. & Mrs. Smith back in the day; a pilot was produced, but ABC ultimately passed on picking it up for a series.

