21st-century television has been defined by its anti-heroes, from James Gandolfini's Tony Soprano to Jon Hamm's Don Draper. Writer, director, and actress extraordinaire Phoebe Waller Bridge's work subsequently ushered in an era of female anti-heroes, most notably the titular character in her hit show, Fleabag. But these performances were preceded by other roles that hinted at her talent for writing, and playing, morally complicated and even compromised women. There's the chaotic roommate Lulu in the one-off show Crashing, who disrupts an already struggling household full of young people in urban London; and there's Abby, the ambitious and manipulative lawyer in Season 2 of Broadchurch, who is tasked with defending the show's chief villain, a murderer, and pedophile, in court –– and seems to have no qualms about doing so. It's to Waller-Bridge's credit that she's able to bring such characters to life with compassion and clarity, revealing their vulnerabilities, ambitions, and hidden desires without excusing their at times questionable behavior.

Lulu in 'Crashing' Is More Than a Manic Pixie Dream Girl

Image via Netflix

Although Lulu's role in Crashing is chiefly comedic, her talent for pushing people's buttons further strains the sexually tense series of relationships in the abandoned-hospital-turned-rental-accomodation that she's joined on a whim. Her chaotic presence and inability to either confess her feelings for the already engaged Anthony (Damien Molony), or accept his relationship with Kate (Louise Ford), reflects the show's preoccupation with characters who are unable to articulate their sexual or emotional desires until it's too late. Waller-Bridge brings energy and humor to this portrayal of her character's emotional incoherence, redeeming Lulu, who, in the hands of a less talented actress, might otherwise fall into the "manic pixie dream girl" slot.

Abby Thompson Is a Transactional Lawyer in 'Broadchurch'

Similarly, her sense of mischief and comedic timing shines through in her portrayal of Abby Thompson, the lawyer in Season 2 of Broadchurch whom, alongside her superior, Sharon Bishop (Marianne Jean-Baptiste), is faced with the unfortunate task of defending murderer and pedophile Joe Miller (Matthew Gravelle), who controversially decides to plead not guilty to the crime of killing local adolescent and family friend Danny Latimer. Although the season received criticism for this plot line –– perhaps because it revealed the excruciating difficulty of establishing "proof beyond a reasonable doubt" –– Abby's success in helping engineer Joe's acquittal highlights how personally compromising the case is for many of Broadchurch's citizens.

Waller-Bridge's portrayal of Abby's ambition and carelessness transforms a deeply unsympathetic character into one who successfully utilizes loopholes in the English court system to redeem her client in the eyes of the jury. Both Abby and Sharon take advantage of small-town gossip and speculation regarding the show's protagonist –– their client's estranged wife, detective Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) –– to cast doubt on Joe Miller's guilt and, by extension, the integrity of the Broadchurch police department. Although Waller-Bridge doesn't shy away from portraying her character's transactional nature, the liveliness and moral frankness that she brings to the performance –– notably, her private admission that Joe Miller "totally did it" –– keeps viewers invested in the divisive and cruelly protracted effects of Joe's heinous crime.

In 'Fleabag', Grief and Guilt Go Hand-in-Hand

Image via BBC Studios

Both Crashing and Broadchurch, then, paved the way for Fleabag, arguably Waller-Bridge's most complicated protagonist. Unhinged with grief over the death of her mother, infuriated by her widowed father's hasty relationship with Stepmother (a once again brilliant Olivia Coleman), Fleabag enacts her self-destruction through unsatisfying sexual encounters and not-so-funny pranks that alienate her (admittedly difficult) loved ones. Her transgressive behavior becomes most damaging when she sleeps with her best friend Boo's (Jenny Rainsford) romantic partner, both violating the terms of their friendship and inadvertently playing a role in Boo's tragic death. The interposition of these unfortunate events in Season 1 with Fleabag's chaotic present, in which she punishes herself for the deaths of both her mother and Boo, highlights the character's desperation.

Not until she addresses her anger with her father's emotional abandonment and her Stepmother's manipulations can she accept the damaging effects of her own actions. Although these events have been brought to light by her sister Claire (Sian Clifford) in their worst interaction as siblings, Fleabag's guilt and need for self-punishment is ultimately humanizing rather than pathetic. Her gradual ability to accept her role in Boo's death permits her emotional candor, and ability to be vulnerable with Hot Priest (Andrew Scott), in Season 2. Throughout this, Waller-Bridge's perfect timing –– and recurring breaking of the fourth wall by looking directly into the camera –– supplies Fleabag's razor-sharp observations about her sexual appetites, and quest for affirmation, with humor and grace. We can't help but sympathize during the much-talked-about confession scene when Fleabag tells Hot Priest that she wants someone to tell her what to wear and how to live. Fleabag thus not only highlights Waller-Bridge's skills as a writer, comedian, and actress but as an observer of human nature at its best and worst.