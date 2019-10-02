Watch: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Refuses to Let Go of Her Emmys in Funny ‘SNL’ Promo

0

Saturday Night Live is getting a much-welcomed boost this weekend in the form of host Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and in a new SNL promo teasing her gig, the Fleabag creator is poking fun at her tripe Emmy win. Indeed, Fleabag deservedly took home a number of Emmy awards last week, with three going to Waller-Bridge for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Writing for a Comedy Series, and Best Comedy Series—all for the masterful second season of Fleabag.

Waller-Bridge will get a chance to show another side of her comedic chops on SNL this weekend, and fans of her quick wit and commitment to the bit will certainly take notice of this new promo, in which she refuses to put down her Emmys. While Fleabag is certainly Waller-Bridge’s most visible work, she previously turned heads with roles on series like Crashing and Broadchurch and a scene-stealing turn in Solo: A Star Wars Story as the droid L-3 (yep, that was her!). On top of all that, she created and wrote the first season of Killing Eve and most recently contributed to the script for the next Bond movie, No Time to Die.

Waller-Bridge will be joined on SNL this weekend by musical guest Taylor Swift, adding yet another layer of intrigue to the episode.

Check out the Phoebe Waller-Bridge SNL promo below, and tune in on Saturday to see the episode.