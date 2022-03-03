It’s finally happening! Deadline is reporting that a new series from Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been giving the green light at Prime Video. The details of the new series are being kept secret, but it is said to begin filming by the end of 2022.

Waller-Bridge first rose to prominence in 2016 when her series Fleabag premiered on Prime Video. Between the show’s two seasons, Fleabag amassed a large fan base for Waller-Bridge as well as an overwhelming amount of praise from critics. The show’s second season alone won six Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Waller-Bridge, and another five Emmy nominations. The new series will be the first created by Waller-Bridge after signing a deal with Prime Video following Fleabag’s success.

Some of Waller-Bridge’s other accolades include creating the hit drama Killing Eve, based on the novels by Luke Jennings. She wrote on the series’ first season and continues to serve as an executive producer on it today. She was also brought on to help write the script for No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s last film as James Bond, which was a huge box office success.

Currently, there is no word on when fans can expect the series to arrive on the platform but when it does premiere it will be joining Prime Video’s ever-growing collection of highly anticipated programming. For example, the streaming service just ended the first seasons of two highly anticipated shows, Wheel of Time and Legend of Vox Machina, which both have already received second season orders. The service is also currently airing the fourth season of the critically adored series The Marvelous Mrs. Masiel, which recently was renewed for a fifth and final season. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the release of season 3 of The Boys and the premiere of the highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power which both drop later this year. Waller-Bridge’s new show is just the latest bit of programming meant to excite audiences on the service.

To any Waller-Bridge fans who can not wait for the new show, next year she will be staring in the currently untitled Indiana Jones 5. She has also recently appeared in the HBO series Run and His Dark Materials and joined the Star Wars universe in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Waller-Bridge’s critically and fan adored series Fleabag is currently streaming on Prime Video.

