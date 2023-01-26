Phoebe Waller-Bridge will produce a series adaptation of Claudia Lux's demonic debut novel Sign Here for Amazon Studios. The darkly comedic series will explore the bureaucracy of Hell. Waller-Bridge will executive produce the project for Amazon, as part of her development deal with the streamer, according to a report from Variety; she recently renewed that deal.

The novel centers around Peyote Trip, a low-level employee of a bureaucratic Hell where "none of the pens work, the coffee machine has been out of order for a century, and the only drink on offer is Jägermeister." An employee of the deals department on the fifth floor, he has plans to earn himself a big promotion after a thousand years of servitude, but to do so he must enlist the aid of his coworker Calamity to get a member of the wealthy and dysfunctional Harrison family to sell their soul. The action unfolds at the Harrisons' summer home, where secrets are revealed, and neither Hell nor Earth are precisely what they seem. Sign Here is Lux's debut novel, and was well-reviewed upon its release last October.

Waller-Bridge is a British actor and screenwriter. She had small roles in Albert Nobbs and The Iron Lady, but first broke out into public attention by writing and starring in the one-woman stage play Fleabag, which she later adapted into a very successful TV series, earning six Emmys over its two-season run. She wrote and produced the first season of Showtime's Killing Eve, and produced the short-lived Domhnall Gleeson/Merritt Wever series Run for HBO. She also co-wrote No Time To Die, Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond. Star Wars fans may also remember her memorable appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story, playing Lando Calrissian's droid companion L3-37.

Waller-Bridge can next be seen adventuring alongside Harrison Ford in this year's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and will star in the fantasy comedy IF with Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski. She was also set to co-star in an Amazon series based on Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Donald Glover but departed the project over creative differences. She also has another series in development at Amazon, the details of which remain a mystery.

Waller-Bridge and her frequent producing partner Jenny Robbins will executive produce Sign Here via Wells Street Films. Author Lux will co-write and executive produce.

