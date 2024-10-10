On the same day that Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, the Tomb Raider animated series, premiered on Netflix, an executive just dropped a major update on another adaptation of the famous video game series. Jennifer Stalke, Head of Amazon MGM Studios, recently sat down with Variety to talk about the upcoming Amazon slate, including The Idea of You, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and you guessed it, Tomb Raider. Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been tapped as the creator of the upcoming adaptation, but little else is known about the project at this time, and casting has not yet been revealed. When asked how Waller-Bridge's live-action Tomb Raider TV series was going, and if she could offer any updates, Stalke had this to say:

"Tomb Raider is really exciting and Phoebe is well into it and working in close partnership with [Tomb Raider general manager] Dallas Dickinson and the game producers, and it's going to be very exciting."

Since starring as Helena opposite Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, things have been relatively quiet for Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She also lent her voice to John Krasinski's family comedy, IF, but that has been her only other work in 2024 thus far. It certainly sounds like writing the script for the upcoming Tomb Raider TV series is occupying much of her time, which should help put fans mind at ease, especially those who are skeptical about watching another failed adaptation. Waller-Bridge isn't even 40 years old yet, and already has her name attached to multiple successful projects, and her previous experience with a franchise like Indiana Jones will certainly serve her well when adapting yet another famous tomb-raiding explorer like Lara Croft.

What Else Has Phoebe-Waller Bridge Worked on as a Writer?

Waller-Bridge got her start writing in 2014 when she received a writing credit for her work on Drifters, the series starring Lydia Rose Bewley and Bobby Hirston, and she then served as the writer and creator of the Prime Video Original Series, Fleabag, which she also starred in alongside Olivia Colman. Her biggest writing project yet came when she helped pen the script for Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond, No Time to Die, which she co-wrote with Cary Fukunaga, Robert Wade, and Neal Purvis. She most recently created the AMC series, Killing Eve, which stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh.

The live-action Tomb Raider TV series has not yet begun production and has no official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the series and watch Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, now streaming on Netflix.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft follows the fearless adventurer as she embarks on a global high-stakes chase, confronting her traumatic past while unraveling an ancient mystery. The series delves into Lara's unyielding determination and the challenges she faces in her quest. Cast Hayley Atwell , Richard Armitage , Allen Maldonado , Earl Baylon , Zoe Boyle Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Franchise(s) Tomb Raider

