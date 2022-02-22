HBO has released the rousing trailer for upcoming documentary Phoenix Rising. Directed by Amy Berg, the two-part documentary follows actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood as she delves into her past as a domestic violence survivor and her current mission of helping fellow victims in their fight for justice. “What is this feeling?” Wood states in the trailer, “It’s the feeling of being believed.”

Phoenix Rising gets its title from The Phoenix Act legislation that Wood co-authored and successfully lobbied for. The act raises the California statute of limitations regarding domestic violence from three years to five. The act was made to allow victims more time to confront their abusers, an action statistics say often takes seven to ten years due to trauma and fear. The trailer focuses on Wood, whose case could not be taken to court due to the statute, find comfort in support groups and finding the courage to tell her story.

Initially debuting at Sundance 2022, the critically praised documentary uses archival footage, intimate home videos and testimonies from Wood and her fellow survivors. Wood rose to fame in the 1990s and early 200s appearing in television series American Gothic and Once and Again. Wood would go on to receive critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for 2003 film Thirteen. She would go on receive multiple awards and nominations, particularly for her role as Dolores Abernathy in Westworld for which she won a 2016 Critics’ Choice Award. She also voiced Queen Iduna in Disney animated film Frozen II.

RELATED: Abigail Disney’s ‘American Dream’ and Evan Rachel Wood Doc ‘Phoenix Rising’ Added to Sundance 2022It details the relationship between Wood and musician Brian Warner, also known by stage name Marilyn Manson, which began when Wood was 18 and Warner was 37. In the trailer and in statements made in February 2021, Wood recognized the pattern of grooming and control tactics displayed by Warner which would later lead to sexual abuse. The documentary sees Wood join a group of women who have also suffered at the hands of Warner. As of writing, the musician denies abusing Wood or any other person.

“We need to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.” Wood proclaims over a shot of her preparing her legislation. The poster for the project features Wood, standing tall and confident, with a powerful logline, “When the laws don’t protect you, change them.” a statement clearly fueling the passion held by the team, the support group and Wood.

In support of Wood and Berg’s work, HBO is partnering with non-profit organization, RAINN, to provide resources to victims and empower audiences to conduct change. You can check out more on those efforts here.

Part one of Phoenix Rising debuts on Tuesday, March 15 at 9pm ET/PT with part two premiering the next day on March 16 at the same time. Both parts will debut on HBO Max as well on March 15th. You can check out the trailer exploring Wood’s fight for justice below:

