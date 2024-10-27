In 1963, prolific screenwriter of It's Alive, Larry Cohen, pitched an idea to "Master of Suspense" Alfred Hitchcock of a man trapped inside an isolated phone booth on a sidewalk for the full length of a motion picture. Hitchcock, who regularly weaved claustrophobia into his work, predictably, loved the idea. He had previously set some of his suspense-driven films in such tight places as single apartments and a lifeboat lost at sea. In the case of The Birds, which he had just finished, he trapped star Tippi Hedren in a cage-like phone booth as it is swarmed by bloodthirsty seagulls.

As much as both of them loved the premise, neither one, in 1963, could come up with a realistic plot device that would keep the protagonist pinned in the phone booth and yet also provide the room to maneuver for him to seek his way out. It would take almost 40 years of social and technological change and the advent of laser-targeting sniper rifles and cell phones, for Cohen to work out the plot problems. But by then, Hitchcock was gone. It would be left for director Joel Schumacher and star Colin Farrell to make Cohen's script into a hit psychological thriller. The result? 2002's Phone Booth.

What Is ‘Phone Booth’ About?

Phone Booth is set in Manhattan during a time when cell phone use was eclipsing landline coin phone booths. Approaching a pay phone near Times Square is arrogant publicist Stu Sheppard (Farrell), a con man and a hustler. He, tellingly, takes off his wedding ring and pockets his cell phone as he enters the booth and calls Pam (Katie Holmes), a girl he has been fantasizing about hooking up with and tries to make a date. He strikes out with her, but as soon as he steps away from the booth, the pay phone rings again.

Tempted, Stu picks it up, and it soon becomes clear from the laser dot centered on his chest that the anonymous Caller (Kiefer Sutherland) is watching Stu through the scope of a high-powered rifle from a hidden perch above and will shoot him if he hangs up or tries to leave the phone booth. Stu's dilemma grows increasingly desperate as he realizes his Caller seems to have already decided his fate and delights in exercising his power, reducing this previously cocky player into a terrified, pleading coward. Additionally, the Caller appears to have been studying Stu for a while. He has amassed a wealth of information about his life and has the technical ability to conference call with Stu's wife, girlfriend, or anyone else. To assure Stu that this is no prank, he cites two previously successful assassinations he has carried out that were recently in the news.

While Stu must contend with the rage of other harried New Yorkers who arrive wanting to use the phone, and the Caller drawing first blood, the arrival of police and SWAT team who naturally focus on Stu as the locus of the situation, the stakes increase exponentially. It’s only the humanity of the police captain, Ed Ramey (Forest Whitaker in a sensitive and brilliantly observed portrayal), who senses the possibility that there is more going on than meets the eye; that Stu may be a target, not a threat, amid the chaos of the situation.

Hitchcock Never Gave Up Wanting To Make 'Phone Booth'

In detailing the script-to-screen machinations behind the preproduction of Phone Booth, Cohen told the LA Times in 2003, about the three-hour lunch he had had with Hitchcock in 1963, and pitching the original idea. However, neither of them could think of ways to deal with the logistics of the plot at the time. They agreed to get back with one another. Cohen recalls Hitchcock asking about the script's progress (there had been none) while making 1973's Frenzy and his daughter, Pat Hitchcock O’Connell, enquiring about it after the auteur's death. Clearly, Hitchcock never forgot about the idea, and neither did Cohen. By the late 1990s, Cohen had a script and was shopping it around Hollywood. Ultimately, after several director/star changes, principal photography was completed in 10 days in November 2000 in downtown LA. Cohen and Schumacher create the requisite Hitchcockian audience/character identification splendidly here.

The film is about temptation and lies, about our cores of selfishness, and our wayward spirits, but also about our inner sense of right and desire to do right: a perfect Hitchcockian premise. Colin Farrell's Stu Shepperd is undoubtedly flawed but still an ordinary everyman, much like the characters we often see played by the likes of Cary Grant or James Stewart in Hitchcock's films. Numerous times throughout the film, as people watch Stu’s dilemma, we can’t help but think it could be any one of us in that phone booth, being forced to be accountable for our own lies, infidelities, inhumanity, and petty incivilities. The Caller, a self-righteous madman, singled Stu out by chance, but Stu is not special.

Phone Booth was a commercial success, grossing $96 million worldwide from a production cost of $13 million. It is Cohen’s biggest success. Cohen recalled to the LA Times Steven Spielberg telling him after its release that he was sure Hitchcock would’ve loved directing it.

Phone Booth Release Date April 4, 2003 Director Joel Schumacher Runtime 81 minutes Writers Larry Cohen

