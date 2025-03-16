No thriller can work if we don't have a compelling antagonist and protagonist opposing each other. This is especially true of 2003's Phone Booth, written by Larry Cohen and directed by Joel Schumacher. The vast majority of the plot is little more than a man in a phone booth talking to an unseen sniper who has a gun trained on him. Colin Farrell is our flawed hero, and nothing matters if we don't sympathize with him and cheer for his character to make it out alive.

Just as important here (if not more) is the villain of the story, because he exists only as a voice. We don't get to see his body languageand we're never intimidated by his size or how he moves. Our bad guy is simply spoken words on a phone, which means that he had to sound as terrifying as possible. Schumacher knew just the man for the job in an actor he had worked with several times before: Kiefer Sutherland.

What Is 'Phone Booth' About?