Colin Farrell is one of the most exciting actors working today. From his genius collaborations with Brendan Gleeson and Martin McDonagh on the likes of In Bruges and The Banshees of Inisherin to his current turn as Oz Cobb on HBO's The Penguin, there are plenty of reasons why millions are drawn time and time again to his work. With biting wit and immersive eyes, Farrell has an uncanny ability to showcase the range of human emotion that makes him the perfect man to lead all manner of different projects.

One such project that stands as one of his best performances to date is the 2002 psychological thriller, Phone Booth. Directed by Joel Schumacher and written by Larry Cohen, the 72% Rotten Tomatoes-rated movie also features the likes of Kiefer Sutherland and Forest Whittaker in a relatively small ensemble, but it is up to Farrell to carry this film in a nigh-on one-man performance. Managing to be both selfish and unlikeable and strangely relatable, Farrell pulls on all his acting talent to bring this performance to life, with his ability to make dishonesty unmissable not limited to his work in The Penguin. Well, if you're up to date with all things Gotham and want to watch this fantastic thriller in all its glory, you'll be happy to know it's currently available to stream on Disney+.

'Phone Booth' Was a Sleeper Box Office Success

It's safe to say that, today, Phone Booth remains one of Farrell's more undiscussed gems and has remained so despite having been in the works for 30 years before first debuting. Made for a reported $13 million, and shockingly somehow filmed in only 12 days, the movie steadily moved to sleeper success at the Box Office, returning a total of $97 million, just missing out on the milestone $100 million mark. This was divided up between a $46 million domestic haul and an international total of over $51 million, with the fairly equal split showing just how widely appreciated the film was worldwide. A synopsis for Phone Booth reads:

"A phone call can change your life, but for one man it can also end it. Set entirely within and around the confines of a New York City phone booth. “Phone Booth” follows a slick media consultant who is trapped after being told by a caller — a serial killer with a sniper rifle — that he'll be shot dead if he hangs up."

