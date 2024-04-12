The Big Picture Physical: 100 Season 2 winner Amotti keeps his bust bubble-wrapped at home.

Competitors didn't see their busts until the premiere, capturing their genuine reactions.

Amotti admist he's disappointed with how his bust turned out.

On Netflix's Physical 100, the athletic players make a bust of their torso, which they have to protect. The busts are also on a stand in the premiere, revealing each player's measurements in height and weight. This is important when it comes to picking an opponent for the one-on-one death match and building a team. But all the busts except for one will break after the competitors are eliminated.

CrossFitter Amotti was the last person standing in season 2. He gave his final speech about never giving up standing next to his bust. The stand read that he's 183 cm or 6 feet tall and weighs 87 kg or 191 lbs. Turns out production didn't keep this. Amotti revealed where he keeps the impressive statue.

Amotti Keeps His Physical 100 Bust Bubble-Wrapped at Home

Close

Amotti has a YouTube account showing his CrossFit journey. His vlog called, "Amotti's Physical 100 Review. 'From elimination to winning'" starts with him pulling the bust out of a closet into his bedroom. It's protected with layers of bubble wrap. "OK, my Thorso is here," he told the camera. "I was the only one who protected Thorso," the winner later said. "I'll keep it for the rest of my life."

He carefully unwrapped it, and it looks like it's in perfect condition. Amotti said he made the bust three months before filming started. This explains why some competitors looked different and even bigger than their busts like Min-su Kim a.k. Korean Thanos. Amotti didn't get to see the torso until the premiere, which also explains why each cast member looks amazed by them in the premiere.

Related Everything We Know about ‘Physical 100’ Season 2 'Physical 100' is back with a new cast and theme. But will different people have an advantage?

"I was disappointed more than I thought," he admitted. "My body didn't look as good as I thought." Competitors have to sit for an hour for the mold of the sculpture to set. This makes it harder for people to flex and get a more muscular look. Amotti also revealed that he dropped weight throughout the season and was 81kg or 178 lbs by the finale. The rest of the video showed him watching and reacting to the season.

He revealed that for the pull-up challenge he wasn't allowed to do butterfly pull-ups because it's too much of an advantage for people who do Crossfit. Amotti also wished he had got to do the transporting cart mission. At least, he doesn't have the regret of losing.