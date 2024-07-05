The Big Picture Andre Jin Coquillard, a former national rugby player, was arrested for alleged physical and sexual assault in South Korea.

The victim was Coquillard's ex-girlfriend. The incident occurred after she returned his belongings from her home.

Coquillard placed third in Physical: 100 Season 2 and represented South Korea in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual assault Physical: 100 season 2 star, Andre Jin Coquillard was arrested in South Korea for allegations of physical and sexual assault towards his ex-girlfriend. The national rugby player was arrested back on June 21, three days after the incident. It was reported that Coquillard dated the victim for 6 months and broke up 3 months before the incident.

According to MBC, the victim was returning some of Coquillard's things that he left at her place on the day of the incident. Unfortunately, the perpetrator demanded sex, and when she refused, the assault began. The victim sought refuge in the bathroom, where she was able to call the police. Blurred CCTV footage was also released, which featured the perpetrator threatening the victim, as well as breaking down the door. The victim was also heard apologizing, saying "I'm sorry" during the incident as she feared for her life. Following the incident, Coquillard texted the victim, saying "I heard a scream, I hope you're okay," as an attempt to create an alibi.

While the news report blurred the Physical: 100 contestant's face in the news report due to South Korean laws, many made the connection and alleged that it was Coquillard behind the assault, as the report described the man as "A former national rugby player who competed at the Tokyo Olympics."

Who is Andre Jin Coquillard?

Police reported that the perpetrator was also charged with injury and property damage. It was also revealed that the victim was diagnosed with a concussion and subcutaneous bleeding on her face, and has been receiving treatment since then. A representative for Coquillard commented on the situation, stating that this is the "first time" they've heard of this incident and "that they don't know much about the matter." At the moment, South Korean authorities are still investigating the matter, and it's still unknown when legal proceedings will take place.

Coquillard is a South Korean rugby sevens player who represented his country during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Aside from the Olympics, he also competed in the 2017 Asia Rugby Seven Series that took place in Qatar. During his time in Physical: 100 Season 2, Coquillard was one of the team leaders in the show and was placed third overall. He also appeared in the second season of a South Korean TV show called Let's Play Soccer, which aired in 2021. Physical: 100 has faced numerous controversies since its release on Netflix in 2023. Contestants were injured during production, a bullying scandal, and there was another former contestant who was also accused of physical abuse.

