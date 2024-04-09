The Big Picture Beom-Seok Hong's return to Physical: 100 season 2 was demanded by fans and granted by the show's creator, Ho-gi Jang.

Season 1's loss led to a redemption story as Beom-Seok secured a spot in the finals by avoiding past mistakes and showcasing his abilities.

Despite finishing second, Beom-Seok Hong expressed gratitude for the opportunity and support from his family in the reality competition show.

Spoiler Warning for Physical 100 Season 2's finale

The first season of Physical 100 introduced different sports to a wide audience. Beom-Seok Hong stood out for being the second person to be introduced on the reality series. "I served in the special forces for over 11 years," he said. "I was the first Korean to win the World Firefighter Games." His goal was to show how strong and reliable Korean firefighters are, but his time on the show was cut short by losing the one-on-one death match to a much bigger player.

Season 2 of the Netflix series mostly had a completely new cast of competitors trying to win the prize and title of the "perfect body." However, the premiere showed Beom-Seok back once again. Why did he get a second shot over the 99 other people from last season? The creator of the hit show gave his explanation.

'Physical 100's' Creator Says There Was a Huge Demand For Beom-Seok Hong to Return

Beom-Seok's season 1 loss was memorable because it started with bad luck and the wrong choice for an opponent. So it's not surprising that people wanted him to come back and the show's creator, Ho-gi Jang, told The Korean Times that he listened. "We didn’t plan to call back season one’s participants, because there were so many applicants already, but there were a lot of requests for Hong to return," Jang explained. Of course, this can be an opportunity for a redemption story. "I also hoped to show his performance, as he is a remarkable individual," he admitted. "And in terms of the show’s entertainment, it would be nice to have his own narrative unfold. As a result, he made it to the finals."

The firefighter made sure not to repeat the same mistakes. He placed first in the preliminary quest of running on manual treadmills. That meant he could pick anyone for the one-on-one death match. He chose a smaller player this time with, idol, Jang-Jun from Golden Child. Beom-Seok then received the second most votes for team leader after retired MMA fighter Dong-Hyun Kim. He later beat the rest of his team for a spot in the finals. Season 2 came down to Beom-Seok and CrossFitter Amotti using their weight to push a pole against each other. Amotti won the season, but Beom-Seok got a great redemption.

"When they asked me to join the show for season 2, honestly, I was really dreading it," Beom-Seok said in the finale. He revealed his wife said she and their two children would root for him. "And that's why I was able to come back here and take up this incredible challenge again," he said. The second-place finisher admitted to being disappointed but doesn't have regrets.

Physical: 100 can be streamed on Netflix.

