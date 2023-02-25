Consistent with the minimalist presentation of its games and sets, Physical: 100 declares a winner in the Season 1 finale with little fanfare. No confetti drops from the ceiling to obscure the loser, nobody rushes in from the wings to hoist the victor into the air. It’s a quiet, almost private moment of reflection. And the disembodied host provides closing narration, promising that “Our search for the perfect physique will continue.” This is teasing the likely second season, but it’s also inadvertently comical. Didn’t they just find the perfect physique? Wasn’t that the point of the competition? In Physical: 100, a hundred athletes, soldiers, bodybuilders, and other fit South Korea-based contestants are whittled down by a gauntlet of challenges. The declaration of the winner is only the final moment of dissonance that the show has gifted its loyal audience, who tuned in every week despite frustrations over cliffhangers, pacing, game design, and even mild controversies. In the end, the Netflix reality show turned out to be its own animal, a compelling series somehow bereft of the genre’s traditional attractions.

There is no betrayal, no confrontation, no sad backstories. In the third episode, an MMA fighter, Shin Dong-guk, selects his opponent for Quest 1, “Death Match,” a one-on-one where the object is to be the player holding a ball when the time runs out. Given his position of advantage from the Pre-Quest, he could’ve chosen a “weak” opponent. Instead, he goes with Yoshihiro Akiyama, here known as Choo Sung-hoon (also “Sexyama”), an MMA legend. Once inside the arena, he breaks protocol by turning the ball game into a sparring match. “I’d never get an opportunity like this,” he attests. And so, these two start punching and kicking, and the contestants watching begin to cheer. What is protocol, anyway? Beyond the above object, no rules had been established. And the more important question is, what’s the point of having rules if breaking them is so entertaining? It felt like subversion, with contestants generating entertainment where Physical: 100 itself could not. Quest 1 is then followed by a string of challenges that forfeit direct competition altogether. Want to watch people carry bags of sand? Or logs? The magic trick is that the answer is, “Yes!”

How ‘Physical: 100’ Tells a Story

By Quest 2, it seemed as if Physical: 100 was making up ground lost by its early slow-burn pacing. The show introduced nearly all 100 contestants, and then kicked things off with a challenge where everyone hung from metal bars. Not exactly cinematic — and then they repeat it! With 50 contestants remaining after Death Match, the host — depicted by a Windows screensaver as opposed to a Jeff Probst or Phil Keoghan standing off to the side — announces that 10 of them will be selected as team captains of 10 respective teams. As a tiered vote, it’s an unmistakable popularity contest, resulting in nine male captains and a single woman at the very end, the wrestler Jang Eun-sil. The other 40 contestants are instructed to again vote, by standing before the team captain of their choice. With one female exception, nobody chooses Eun-sil, whose team is eventually made up of those cut from other teams — the “Island of Misfit Toys” from Moneyball — leading into an episode entitled “The Underdogs.”

This is Physical: 100 at its most outwardly narrative, clipping together talking head interviews of men underestimating Eun-sil’s team, the only one of 10 with a majority of women. Quest 2 is revealed as “Moving Sand,” where two teams are tasked with filling bags of sand on one end of the arena, then carrying the bags up a staircase and across a bridge to fill a tube at the other end — though first, the bridge has to be built. At the end of a grueling 12 minutes, the team with more sand in the tube wins the quest, and the losing team is eliminated. Eun-sil’s team is chosen by fellow wrestler Nam Kyung-jin, a strategic decision and the closest the show gets to a reality show backstabbing. As Eun-sil explains, Kyung-jin had earlier told her that wrestlers should stick together. And that’s pretty much the extent of it. There is no argument in the corridor, with a peeping camera zoomed in and unsteady. In fact, Eun-sil gives Kyung-jin a fist bump before they enter the arena.

The Plot of ‘Physical: 100’ is Subtle, Even Devious

The host’s glowing animation gives way to a pentagonal diagram of “endurance, strength, balance, willpower, and quickness,” and Moving Sand will require two of these points: strength and balance. A later quest, “Square Flip,” prioritizes quickness, while the third quest, “1.5-Ton Boat Challenge,” specializes in strength, with teams of 10 moving a 1.5-ton ship across the arena, after it’s been loaded with a half-ton of barrels. The pentagon suggests the true hypothesis in Physical: 100’s scientific inquest to “search for the perfect physique,” that it isn’t “the bigger the better,” but rather about balance. Certain challenges will favor specialists, as the very first did for a mountain rescue climber, but every player will be tested. Quest 2 is a high point for the series, and not because the challenge itself was a particular spectacle. Certainly, the women prove themselves against gender bias, but Physical: 100 is also so concerned with how they prove themselves. Instead of the voyeuristic camera teeing up the narrative, it’s a lens sensitive to the sweat and struggle of athletic performance. We watch these contestants push past their pain.

The semifinals return to individual challenges, and scale down the production even further. In one quest, entitled “The Punishment of Atlas,” four contestants have to hold up a large boulder. It lasts for two hours. Possibly the most egregious anti-television challenge is a literal shuttle run, which is actually the penultimate game to decide the final two contestants. The audience, both at home and in the viewing party of previously eliminated players, watch as these three go back and forth more than 80 times — and it’s gripping. Surely, there’s the considerable weight of being within the top three of 100, but it’s also the understanding of how hard these contestants are pushing themselves. How much farther they can possibly go? In the end, a player falls to the floor, and the other two rush — as much as they can — to his aide. His body gave out before his mind did, and this is perhaps the most important point in the pentagon: willpower.

There Are More Important Things Than Winning on ‘Physical: 100’

How does someone actually perform a feat of impossible athleticism? What do they need to be thinking? As the mountain climber Kim Min-cheol says, “To me, Physical: 100 was enlightenment.” When contestants are eliminated, their talking head interviews are usually about how they’ve learned something new about themselves, and will vow to train harder in the future. By competing with a variety of specialists, they discover that the definition of strength is infinitely broad. Don’t trust that the heavier guy will necessarily be slow, the skinny guy weak, and especially that the women won’t push two tons across an arena. In this way, the riddle of the “perfect physique” doesn’t have a linear answer suggested by the elimination format. The show's winner was decided by a combination of strength, luck, and the kind of willpower exhibited by every contestant, many of whom — like Jang Eun-sil — became overnight stars for their performance.

There’s a moment when bodybuilder Ma Sun-ho begins to falter on “The Punishment of Sisyphus,” repeatedly pushing a boulder up a slope, and the crowd chants “two, three, two, three,” to help with momentum. The chanting subsides, and Sun-ho looks up at them and says, “Do that again for me.” It was so deeply human, and unexpectedly moving inside a show where earlier, Sexyama shirtlessly screamed, in non-native English, “What the fuck?!” after completing the boat challenge. In only three of 14 challenges did contestants make physical contact with each other, as it turns out that Physical: 100 was so much more about the triumph of individuals over themselves. To extend the film allusion, it’s that scene in Moneyball where Peter shows Billy Beane the tape of the player who’s afraid to round first base, but goes for it anyway and falls down. The talent algorithm of sabermetrics boosted the player’s confidence enough to try something new, and while only one contestant in Physical: 100 hit the home run, so many more met their limits and reset them. It’s no wonder that TikTokers have been taking on various challenges for themselves, wherein the quests are no longer “low-budget” but “accessible.” What is the definition of strength? That’s for everyone to decide.