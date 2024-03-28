The Big Picture Physical: 100 is a unique physical competition show that honors all types of bodies and talents.

The series challenges contestants to use diverse skills, unlike other shows centered around muscle strength.

Physical: 100 sets itself apart by allowing a wide range of individuals to compete fairly and have a chance at winning.

Physical competitions are a cornerstone of reality TV, each one urging audiences to believe that their complex games of bodily struggle are the proper way to determine the best athletes on television. There are many different types of shows with this basic concept, but a new series has emerged and quickly risen above the rest: Netflix's Physical: 100. Created by Jang Ho-gi, this South Korean series premiered in 2023 and immediately marked itself as different from similar ones for how it was truly a space where any of its competitors could win. Of course, technically, all reality programs are built fairly, but athletic competitions tend to place one kind of strength over the others, claiming that anybody strong can win without recognizing that strength can look different based on the person.

Physical: 100 not only takes that into account, it makes it an integral aspect of the story by casting individuals from dozens of different backgrounds and professions who each have a unique argument for why their experiences give them the best physicality in any competition. By allowing such a wide range of people the platform to flex their skills, this program cements itself as the best physical competition out today.

'Physical: 100' Reveals What Other Shows Do Wrong

While Physical: 100 is a refreshing take on the genre, it definitely isn't the first series to try and attract the strongest cast reality TV has ever seen. From American Ninja Warrior to Ultimate Beastmaster, many shows use their platform as a space for athletes to wow audiences with their impressive physical feats. They often do this through intense challenges, the program challenging its players to 'prove themselves' among a big group of muscled titans ready to take on any complicated arena to prove how their unique skillset is better than the rest. These series are historic for the inventive ways they approach this concept but have become identical; aside from ones like The Challenge that emphasizes the drama between their contestants, most physical shows become monotonous examples of strong people taking on similar kinds of complicated obstacle courses. They are challenging, but in having these complex jungle gyms be the determiner for who is the strongest, they've created a predictable setup that gives each season an end that most audience members expect early on.

In creating gargantuan courses filled with weights to carry and platforms to jump from, these shows have unintentionally made the perfect setting for a certain kind of body type to win. There are outliers, but with most winners falling into the same physical category (muscled and tall), it has become clear that producers must weigh many uncontrollable factors when trying to build challenges that anyone can master. It's often forgotten that things like height can make it impossible for someone to jump a certain distance no matter their leg strength, or that even if a person is immensely strong, a task that requires them to lift their weight can automatically put them at a disadvantage over lighter individuals. Understandably, elements like these feed into a person's performance, but the shows don't consider that. Instead, they usually ignore this fact, occasionally making minor changes to try and alleviate their effects but never straying far from the obstacles they've historically made. This leads to winner circles where everyone looks similar, and though some shows have tried to alleviate this by creating different benchmarks to determine success or separating competitors based on gender identity (a misguided attempt that misses the central problem completely), they never really address the core issue that requires these tactics in the first place.

'Physical: 100' Honors All Kinds of Bodies

Physical: 100 markets itself as a unique attempt to find the 'ideal human physique,' a concept that the series purposefully leaves open-ended. It does this by recruiting a large group of people (the titular 100) and putting them through grueling tests, the competition slowly whittling down until only one player remains. Immediately, the series distinguishes itself from others by who it decides to cast; from bodybuilders with less than 10% body fat to sumo wrestlers who rely on mass to excel in their sport, there is a wide range of competitors who offer different appearances and talents than your typical reality show. This also makes the content of the series more interesting; the people's professions, ranging from pop idols to arborists to judo masters, constantly surprise viewers who enjoy seeing how these unique experiences inform people's strategies. The show clarifies that anybody, regardless of appearance or background, can win, and it reflects that in its complex challenges.

Referred to as 'Quests,' the series' challenges constantly has its cast draw on different skills to win. From testing their stamina with a sustained treadmill race to determining the strongest of a pair in a tense grappling competition, the show doesn't allow people to rely on pure muscle mass to carry them to the end. Certain people may find some challenges more accessible than others, but as the individuals in this season are quickly learning, what helps someone thrive in one scenario can spell elimination for them in another. Even more, this show gives its contestants a chance to use their mental and physical abilities by offering numerous chances to strategize and gain potential advantages for different quests. This looks different per the challenge presented, ranging from picking your one-on-one opponent to choosing your own teams, but it gives people who may feel insecure about specific skills the chance to create a path forward that is uniquely successful for them. Whereas other shows try to argue that using the same course for everyone makes an equal game, they fail to consider that when the courses themselves are built with one kind of person in mind, they're never fair for everyone. By creating such a diverse set of challenges that stress the need for different talents, the show establishes an equitable tournament for everyone involved.

In spite of all its progress, Physical: 100 can't resist falling into some pitfalls of similar shows. Even with its nuanced challenges, the intense strategy some of the physically 'weaker' players need often takes too long to think through for this fast-paced competition. And the show not having a 50/50 split in casting men and women means that, inevitably, more men will have a chance at winning the ultimate prize. But despite these flaws, which it's shown to be addressing for subsequent seasons, it allows players proficient enough to merge their physical and mental intelligence to overcome and thrive on the show. The setting allows their diverse talents to shine, whereas others typically focus on simple things like a person's muscles to determine who's the best at their game. No matter a person's identity, height, body weight, or various other characteristics, Physical: 100 has developed a constantly changing system that demands the best of its players - and that's what makes it the best physical competition show out there. By continually evolving within each season and recognizing its cast's many skills, the show develops a pulse-pounding setting where, genuinely, anyone can win.

Physical: 100 is available to Stream on Netflix in the U.S.

