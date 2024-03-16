The Big Picture Season 2 of Physical 100 premieres on March 19, 2024 with a cast featuring an extensive list of diverse athletes.

The cast categories include The Warriors, National Athletes, It Body, Superstar Athletes, and Athletic Celebrities.

The theme for season 2 is set in an "underground mine" with inspiration from the 1950s and 1960s, offering new challenges for contestants.

The first season of Physical 100 impressed audiences with its production. The reality competition starts with 100 contestants from different backgrounds. They compete in multiple grueling rounds to figure out which of them has the "perfect physique." Viewers from the first season saw influencers, actors, reality TV stars, national athletes, and more in the first season. However, the most famous star was modern martial artist Yoshihiro Akiyama, or "Sexy Yama."

CrossFitter Woo Jin-young won season 1, earning the $230,000 prize. But will a different kind of athlete come out on top in season 2? The cast and premiere date of the Korean Netflix reality show has been revealed. Here is everything to know about the upcoming season that will hopefully be as competitive as the first.

'Physical 100: Underground' Premieres March 19

The new season will be available on March 19, 2024 at 3 a.m. ET. The first season released two episodes at a time and had nine that were about an hour long. The contestants of the season started posting their pictures from the show on social media on Feb. 25. The theme is an "underground mine," which will be shown through the set designs according to Lifestyle Asia. The first season also used Greek mythology for inspiration in its competition and sculptures. Season 2 will pull from the 1950's and 1960's for inspiration.

Meet the Cast of 'Physical 100' Season 2

The season will once again start with 100 athletes. Netflix K-Content released a video revealing the cast on YouTube. It organized the cast into five categories: The Warriors, National Athletes, It Body, Superstar Athletes, and Athletic Celebrities.

The Warriors:

Martial Artist Dong-hyun Kim

Former Firefighter Beom-seok Hong

MMA Fighter Yu-ri Sim

Korean Coast Guard Officer Cheong-myeong Kang

Bodybuilder Soo-jin Lim

Reserve Sergeant First Class Sung-hoe Ku

Special Operations Unit Officer Jong-hyun Ko

United States Army Officer Gibson

Korean Coast Guard Officer Woo-jin Park

MMA Fighter Young-ho Seol

MMA Fighter Sung-bin Jo

Police Fighter Young-jin Han

FBI Diplomat Hunter Lee

Firefighter and Paramedic Mun-kyeong Hwang

Bodybuilder Sung-yeop Jang

Bodybuilder Hyun-woo Lee

Bodybuilder Eun-hee Kang

Bodybuilder Nam-wook Kim

Bodybuilder Min-su Kim

National Athletes

Wrestler Ji-hyun Jung

Swimmer You-in Jung

Rhythmic Athlete Soo-ji Shin

Judo Athlete Won-hee Lee

Short-track speed skater Seung-hee Park

Speed Skater Tae-bum Mo

Rugby Player Andre Jin

Boxer Do-hyeon Kim

Bobsledder Dong-hyun Kim

Rowing Team Athlete Jee-hyuk Kim

Boxer Hyeong-ku Kim

Wushu Sanda Team Athlete Hye-bin Kim

Climber Min-su Kang

Judo Athlete Da-sol Park

Powerlifter Yeon-su Park

Karate Athlete Hee-jun Park

Bobsledder Young-woo Seo

Alpine Skier Young-seo Kang

Parkour Athlete Dae-hyun Eom

Kurash Athlete Ye-joo Lee

Kabaddi Team Athlete Jang-kun Lee

Rugby Player Young-heung Chang

P.E. Teacher Hyun-jeong Lee

Handball Team Player Ha-rang Jo

Arm Wrestler Min-kyung Joo

National Cheerleader Won-jae Choi

Ruby Player Kyung-hee Heo

It Body

Heavy Equipment Operator Choong-won Hwang

Actor Hyun-jin Lee

Skateboarder Hyo-joo Ko

Arborist Da-eun Hong

Cosplayer Power Who YAMI

Announcer Ki-hyuk Kim

YouTuber Amugae Kim

Food Service Company CEO Sung-hwan Ahn

Nurse Sung-eon Sim

Office Worker Yeong-seok Son

Trainer Sung-oh Wi

College Studen Han-jin Yoon

Food Service Company CEO Yoon-sung Jang

Stunt Performer Hee-jeong Jeon

College Student Han Jo

Doctor of Korean Medicine Sung-min Ju

Apparel Company CEO Juyang

Ballerino Hee-hyun Kim

Carpenter Bong-yun Kim

Jige Porter Ki-jun Kang

Superstar Athletes

Handball Player Ha-yan Park

Soccer Player Te-se Chong

Track and Field Athlete Ji-eun Kim

Ssireum Athlete Chan-seok Hwang

Weightlifter Dam-bi Kim

Professional CrossFitter Min-jung Go

Taekkyon Athlee Yeong-chan Kim

Street Lifting Athlete Si-hyun Ryu

Professional CrossFitter Amber Yang

American Fottball Player Jun-ha Lee

Ssireum Athlete Su-jeong Im

Professional Wrestler Min-ho Kim

Wrestler Jun-hyuk Jang

Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu Athlete Soo-in Choi

Long Drive Golfer Hyeon-ju Hong

Handball Player Moo-kyung Ha

Athletic Celebrities

Actor Jae-yoon Lee

Single's Inferno alum So-yeon Kang

CrossFitter Amotti

Dancer Knucks

Fitness Model Ga-young Kwon

Singer from Golden Child Jang-jun Lee

Actor Kwang-jae Park

Actor Kyu-ho Lee

YouTuber GPT

TikTok Martial Artist Sung-yul Noh

Model Ho-yeon Lee

Actor Justin Harvey

Singer Jong-hyuk Jeon

Sports Model Dae-jin Jung

YouTuber Seung-min Kang

Fashion Model Woo-joo Kim

Fitness Model Emmaneul

Dance Artist Seung-hyuk No

The celebrities and It Body contestants might have a tougher battle against the rest of the cast. But we were also surprised by some athletes in the first season. Mountain Rescuer and national ice climbing team athlete Min-cheol Kim started the season by placing first, then made it to the finale of season 1. If the first challenge is to hang the longest once again, then smaller contestants will have an advantage. However, the show's new theme might change things so that different bodies will have an advantage at the start.

