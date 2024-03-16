The Big Picture
- Season 2 of Physical 100 premieres on March 19, 2024 with a cast featuring an extensive list of diverse athletes.
- The cast categories include The Warriors, National Athletes, It Body, Superstar Athletes, and Athletic Celebrities.
- The theme for season 2 is set in an "underground mine" with inspiration from the 1950s and 1960s, offering new challenges for contestants.
The first season of Physical 100 impressed audiences with its production. The reality competition starts with 100 contestants from different backgrounds. They compete in multiple grueling rounds to figure out which of them has the "perfect physique." Viewers from the first season saw influencers, actors, reality TV stars, national athletes, and more in the first season. However, the most famous star was modern martial artist Yoshihiro Akiyama, or "Sexy Yama."
CrossFitter Woo Jin-young won season 1, earning the $230,000 prize. But will a different kind of athlete come out on top in season 2? The cast and premiere date of the Korean Netflix reality show has been revealed. Here is everything to know about the upcoming season that will hopefully be as competitive as the first.
'Physical 100: Underground' Premieres March 19
The new season will be available on March 19, 2024 at 3 a.m. ET. The first season released two episodes at a time and had nine that were about an hour long. The contestants of the season started posting their pictures from the show on social media on Feb. 25. The theme is an "underground mine," which will be shown through the set designs according to Lifestyle Asia. The first season also used Greek mythology for inspiration in its competition and sculptures. Season 2 will pull from the 1950's and 1960's for inspiration.
Meet the Cast of 'Physical 100' Season 2
The season will once again start with 100 athletes. Netflix K-Content released a video revealing the cast on YouTube. It organized the cast into five categories: The Warriors, National Athletes, It Body, Superstar Athletes, and Athletic Celebrities.
The Warriors:
Martial Artist Dong-hyun Kim
Former Firefighter Beom-seok Hong
MMA Fighter Yu-ri Sim
Korean Coast Guard Officer Cheong-myeong Kang
Bodybuilder Soo-jin Lim
Reserve Sergeant First Class Sung-hoe Ku
Special Operations Unit Officer Jong-hyun Ko
United States Army Officer Gibson
Korean Coast Guard Officer Woo-jin Park
MMA Fighter Young-ho Seol
MMA Fighter Sung-bin Jo
Police Fighter Young-jin Han
FBI Diplomat Hunter Lee
Firefighter and Paramedic Mun-kyeong Hwang
Bodybuilder Sung-yeop Jang
Bodybuilder Hyun-woo Lee
Bodybuilder Eun-hee Kang
Bodybuilder Nam-wook Kim
Bodybuilder Min-su Kim
National Athletes
Wrestler Ji-hyun Jung
Swimmer You-in Jung
Rhythmic Athlete Soo-ji Shin
Judo Athlete Won-hee Lee
Short-track speed skater Seung-hee Park
Speed Skater Tae-bum Mo
Rugby Player Andre Jin
Boxer Do-hyeon Kim
Bobsledder Dong-hyun Kim
Rowing Team Athlete Jee-hyuk Kim
Boxer Hyeong-ku Kim
Wushu Sanda Team Athlete Hye-bin Kim
Climber Min-su Kang
Judo Athlete Da-sol Park
Powerlifter Yeon-su Park
Karate Athlete Hee-jun Park
Bobsledder Young-woo Seo
Alpine Skier Young-seo Kang
Parkour Athlete Dae-hyun Eom
Kurash Athlete Ye-joo Lee
Kabaddi Team Athlete Jang-kun Lee
Rugby Player Young-heung Chang
P.E. Teacher Hyun-jeong Lee
Handball Team Player Ha-rang Jo
Arm Wrestler Min-kyung Joo
National Cheerleader Won-jae Choi
Ruby Player Kyung-hee Heo
It Body
Heavy Equipment Operator Choong-won Hwang
Actor Hyun-jin Lee
Skateboarder Hyo-joo Ko
Arborist Da-eun Hong
Cosplayer Power Who YAMI
Announcer Ki-hyuk Kim
YouTuber Amugae Kim
Food Service Company CEO Sung-hwan Ahn
Nurse Sung-eon Sim
Office Worker Yeong-seok Son
Trainer Sung-oh Wi
College Studen Han-jin Yoon
Food Service Company CEO Yoon-sung Jang
Stunt Performer Hee-jeong Jeon
College Student Han Jo
Doctor of Korean Medicine Sung-min Ju
Apparel Company CEO Juyang
Ballerino Hee-hyun Kim
Carpenter Bong-yun Kim
Jige Porter Ki-jun Kang
Superstar Athletes
Handball Player Ha-yan Park
Soccer Player Te-se Chong
Track and Field Athlete Ji-eun Kim
Ssireum Athlete Chan-seok Hwang
Weightlifter Dam-bi Kim
Professional CrossFitter Min-jung Go
Taekkyon Athlee Yeong-chan Kim
Street Lifting Athlete Si-hyun Ryu
Professional CrossFitter Amber Yang
American Fottball Player Jun-ha Lee
Ssireum Athlete Su-jeong Im
Professional Wrestler Min-ho Kim
Wrestler Jun-hyuk Jang
Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu Athlete Soo-in Choi
Long Drive Golfer Hyeon-ju Hong
Handball Player Moo-kyung Ha
Athletic Celebrities
Actor Jae-yoon Lee
Single's Inferno alum So-yeon Kang
CrossFitter Amotti
Dancer Knucks
Fitness Model Ga-young Kwon
Singer from Golden Child Jang-jun Lee
Actor Kwang-jae Park
Actor Kyu-ho Lee
YouTuber GPT
TikTok Martial Artist Sung-yul Noh
Model Ho-yeon Lee
Actor Justin Harvey
Singer Jong-hyuk Jeon
Sports Model Dae-jin Jung
YouTuber Seung-min Kang
Fashion Model Woo-joo Kim
Fitness Model Emmaneul
Dance Artist Seung-hyuk No
The celebrities and It Body contestants might have a tougher battle against the rest of the cast. But we were also surprised by some athletes in the first season. Mountain Rescuer and national ice climbing team athlete Min-cheol Kim started the season by placing first, then made it to the finale of season 1. If the first challenge is to hang the longest once again, then smaller contestants will have an advantage. However, the show's new theme might change things so that different bodies will have an advantage at the start.
Physical 100 is available to stream on Netflix.