The Big Picture Contestants on Physical 100 compete for a cash prize and the title of having the "perfect body".

MMA Fighter Dong-Hyun Kim, also known as "Stun Gun," is a strong contender for the prize.

Dong-Hyun Kim showcases his grappling skills and leadership as a team leader on the show.

The controversial game show, Physical 100 starts with 100 competitors of different athletic abilities on the reality series. They go through rigorous testing to eliminate players, and in the end, one winner is titled to have the "perfect body." The winner receives 300 million won, which is about $250,000. Season 2 starts with mostly new competitors except for one. The last person to enter the room on the first day is seen as the biggest threat.

This time that person was MMA Fighter Dong-Hyun Kim. The 41-year-old fighter said he was the first Korean to fight in the UFC on the Netflix show. He was also the first Korean to win in the octagon. His record is 22 wins and four losses. He has since appeared on television like Yoshihiro "Sexy Yama" Akiyama from last season. Here are other facts about the welterweight who has a good chance of taking home the prize money.

Dong-Hyun Kim of 'Physical 100' Season 2 Goes by "Stun Gun"

What's a fighter without a nickname? Dong-Hyun's first nickname was Stun Gun, but his Korean fans call him "Maemi" or Cicada in English. He has a habit of taking the fight to the ground, grappling, and people find it hard to get away. Episode 3, "Back Home", showed Dong-Hyun in a cage match with Emmanuel. The fitness model had a strong hold on the ball, but Dong-Hyun started grappling and putting his arms behind his back, showcasing his technique.

Related Everything We Know about ‘Physical 100’ Season 2 'Physical 100' is back with a new cast and theme. But will different people have an advantage?

Dong-Hyun retired from MMA after his last fight in 2017. He became a regular cast member of the variety show Master in the House. His fellow cast members were Se-hyung Yang, Ji-won Eun, Doyoung, Dae-ho Lee, and BamBam. The cast spent two days and one night with a "master" of their field. That ended in April 2023. He was also on Amazing Sunday, which showcased different food markets. The cast would then play games with each other. Dong-Hyun is the only athlete in the cast, which is mostly composed of singers and comedians. So it's no surprise that he has won awards as a "Sportainer" at the Korean First Brand Awards and Brand of the Year Awards.

Dong-Hyun Kim Has Advantages on 'Physical 100'

Image via Netflix

The other thing he has in common with last season's Sexy Yama is that he was also on The Return of Superman, where celebrity dads are shown taking care of their kids for 48 hours. He has been married to Ha-yul Song since 2018 after dating for 10 years. They now have three children. Sometimes he shares family moments with them on Instagram. Five weeks ago, he shared a video of his daughter ice skating for the first time.

The reality TV contestant also has a popular YouTube account. He's currently posting videos with other Physical 100 competitors. A month ago, he posted a video of himself training with Sexy Yama. Sexy Yama made it very far in the game but was eliminated right before the finals. Before that, he was team leader and mentor to younger competitors. Dong-Hyun is following the same trajectory with him becoming a team leader in episode 4. He had the advantage of picking his team members first because he received the most votes. The teams are much smaller and that made Dong-Hyun more unsure about whom to pick.

"I mulled it over until the end," he told the camera. "But I put my faith in them." Sports model Dae-Jin Jung, Special Operations Unit Officer Jong-Hun Ko, model Ho-Yeon Lee, and trainer Sung-Oh Wi made the cut. They'll have to eliminate another team to make it further in the competition.

Physical 100 is available to stream on Netflix. Watch on Netflix