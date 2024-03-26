The Big Picture Season 2 of Physical: 100 features a new underground mining theme, with contestants competing to create and protect their busts.

CrossFitters have shown to have an advantage, with the competition being tough among famous stars and athletes.

The episodes will be spread out over three weeks, with potential for eliminated contestants to return and compete in a revival match.

What kind of body will outlast all the rest on Physical 100 Season 2? We have to wait a couple of weeks for the Netflix reality compeition show to reveal that answer. The competition starts with 100 people of different athletic backgrounds. They all compete to eliminate each other until there is one winner who will get over $200,000 or 300 million won. The winner is also given the title of having the "perfect body."

The cast started with multiple Olympians, actors, and a retired MMA superstar. However, cross fitters have proven to be the players with a huge advantage after last year's winner Jin-Young Woo. Season 2 episodes will be spread over three weeks. Here is the schedule for the new season and what to expect based on last season's schedule.

Physical: 100 One hundred contestants in top physical shape compete in a series of grueling challenges to claim the honor - and cash reward - as the last one standing. Release Date January 24, 2023 Creator Jang Ho-gi Cast Hee-Dong Son , Jing-Yong Park , Jung-Myung Cho , Hae-Min Jung Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

What Is 'Physical: 100' Season 2's schedule?

The new season premiered on Tuesday, March 19. The first four episodes were released, showing how the new season started. Say goodbye to the Greek Mythology theme from last season and hello to the underground mining theme. But don't worry, competitors still have to make a bust of their torsos which will be demolished if they are eliminated. The first challenge changed from hanging as long as possible to running as fast and long as you could on a manual treadmill. Quest one stayed the same with one-on-one combat, eliminating 50 players.

Related Season 40 of "The Challenge" Is Going Back to Its Messy Roots The long-awaited season 40 of the show has started filming and here's who viewers are expected to see.

The cast voted on team leaders who would compete in quest two against another team. The episode 4 cliffhanger is close to the end of Team Dong-hyun Kim facing off with Team Amotti. This is important since Dong-hyun is a famous star who came out of retirement for the competition. Amotti is a CrossFit athlete who has trained with similar athletes since last season, like Sung-bin Yun. Fans can view some of those sessions on YouTube.

'Physical: 100' Is Survival of the Fittest

Episodes 5, 6, and 7 of Physical 100 were released on Tuesday, March 26. Then the final two episodes will be released on April 2. If the second season follows the same structure as the first, then eliminated contestants could get a second life in the game. Episode 6 revealed that eliminated players had to hold their busts that had 40 percent of their body weight. The last five to hold on the longest were able to move forward in the competition. The returning competitors became a team for the next quest with the top 30.

The trailer for the season showed a set made to look like a mine. Three people prepare to race with empty carts. They also have to climb monkey bars and kick heavy bags across the course. The trailer for Physical 100 shows a hanging bust falling to the ground and breaking, so last year's revival match is coming. The last two episodes have the athletes compete alone once again in various competitions in waves. One person from each competition moves forward to the last stage. Episode 9 reveals the five finalists who are tested on quickness, balance, willpower, strength, and endurance.

Physical 100 is available to stream on Netflix. Watch on Netflix