The pressure to win Physical 100 only increases with every round of eliminations of the reality competition series. So it makes sense when competitors say they have no expectation of winning the 300 million won and the "perfect body" at the very start of the season. They're too focused on getting a good ranking at the start and surviving the death match to reach the top 50.

But the preliminary ranking quest on the Korean Netflix series is great at determining who will make it to the finals based on the first two seasons. People who made it into the top 10 were one of the final four competitors. Season 2 came down to two people having to push a pull the furthest against each other's weight. The game came down to the best out of three. The winner revealed willpower became the most important factor in his win.

Amotti Was Determined to Win 'Physical: 100' Season 2 So He Wouldn't Have Regrets

The competition tests the cast on their balance, agility, speed, strength, and willpower. The last attribute can't be underestimated, since, winner Amotti said that's what kept him going. "At the beginning, I just didn't want to give up, that was in my mind the whole time," the CrossFit YouTuber told TV Guide. "And despite that, and having stuck it out for so long, I lost the first round."

Runner-up Beom-seok Hong timed a push just right to catch Amotti off guard and get a point. It would've been easy for that to get into Amotti's head and make him doubt himself. But he said there was another thought that kept him in the game. "When we were beginning the second round, I thought to myself, if I lose here, I have to go back home and I felt like I would be filled with so much regret to the point where I knew I wouldn't be able to sleep for days," he admitted. "So I really tried to focus my willpower on trying to find the strategy to stick it out and make it happen."

Amotti talked about his mindset in his winning speech. "My goal was to be my absolute best and to do so in every moment so I wouldn't leave with any regrets," he said. "I think my determination to see things through to the very end and to never give up is ultimately what led to where I am right now."

