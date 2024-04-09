The Big Picture Season 2 of Physical: 100 highlighted inspirational women but left us wanting more female representation.

Lack of spotlight on female competitors and missed opportunities to celebrate their achievements.

The show's producer does not plan on changing the challenges to ensure fairness for all participants, especially women.

Could a woman have the "perfect body?" Physical 100 is a competition that gives the winner this title and 300 million won or over $200,000. After all, the winner has to beat 99 other athletic players after being tested on their strength, stamina, speed, balance, and willpower. But the Netflix reality show doesn't hide the different experiences women and men have in the competition.

Season 1 became a hit and highlighted multiple inspiring women. Physical 100 Season 2 showed more women at the top of their field in bodybuilding, national teams, and more. But was the representation better or worse than the first? Here is why season 2 left us wanting more for the female competitors.

So-yeon Kang of 'Single's Inferno' Didn't Get the Hyun-seung Cha Treatment

The announcement for season 2 had multiple exciting cast members. One of them was So-yeon Kang who was on the first season of Single's Inferno. She introduced herself on the dating show as being an active person by boxing, swimming, golfing, playing tennis, and basketball. So-yeon also trained in jiu-jitsu and judo. Physical 100 season 1 showed Single's Inferno alum Hyun-seung Cha's death match fully, but So-yeon didn't get the same treatment.

The main reason for this is probably because she lost, and the editors wanted to build up the stories of who made it through. But showing So-yeon's match would be great fan service to Single's Inferno fans, and support the story of the person who defeated her, who was possibly a woman. Single's Inferno is a dating show full of attractive, athletic people. If Physical 100 keeps casting alums from it, then hopefully they'd show them equally no matter their gender or how far they go. There is another way death matches didn't lead to the same outcome as season 1.

A Woman Not Becoming a 'Physical: 100' Team Leader is Disappointing

Season 1 had its controversies with how women were treated. MMA Fighter Hyung-geun Park solidified his villain status during his match with bodybuilder Chun-ri Kim. He flipped her and pinned her to the ground with a knee-on-belly technique. It looked like he was ready to run down time by keeping her there, but the referee stopped him. Hyun-geun won after the humiliating move. Season 2 flipped the script with Yu-ri Sim choosing a man for her opponent, Hunter Lee. The MMA Fighter beat the FBI diplomat with her technique. This led to more competitors saying they respected her, and yet that wasn't reflected in their votes.

Season 1 had wrestler Eun-sil Jang impress the cast in her match against Sergeant Kkang Mi. Eun-sil smartly picked her for an easy fight with her low ranking. She started the match by taking her down and pinning her to tire her out. Eun-sil won and gained enough respect to be voted as a team leader in the top 50. That left her with the players no one else wanted. But again, she overcame people's expectations by surviving the next quest and knocking out another team.

We don't get that kind of satisfying journey in season 2. We didn't have a woman team leader, although we doubled the opportunity for it with 10 teams. This is disappointing and makes the viewer wonder how much the men respect the women in the compeition. Eun-sil's story was also great because of her relationship with Ha-Yan Seo, who was adamant that they could win before knowing what the first team quest was and she was right. Season 2 didn't show a bonding moment between women.

Season 1's revival match had more women in power as well. ​​​​​Eu-Ddeum Shim and the other contestants who lost got a second chance. They had to hold a rope carrying their torso and 40 percent of their body weight. The final five people could re-enter the game as a team. Eu-Ddeum had the best form and was one of the people to re-enter the game. Season 2 made it harder for women to re-enter the combat mission. The winner formed his team instead of it coming down to individual performance. Ji-Hyun Jung won and picked former team leaders and the biggest men for his team, like Korean Thanos. This meant all the women got the short end of the stick.

After the montage of women's death matches, we didn't see them highlighted again until the cart quest in "Mine." We saw You-in Jung face off against Jang-kun Lee and Soo-jin Lim. Soo-jin's kept questioning if she could push the carts of 18 sandbags across, and she did it. You-in had a different strategy of loading fewer bags and making more trips. Jang-kun finished first, leaving the women to battle it out. Soo-jin won and talked about the pressure she felt in her interview. "I was really bent on not holding my team back," she said. "And thankfully, I think I managed to pull my weight." All players feel this pressure when it comes to team quests. But that pressure is even worse for women.

Why There Is Little to No Hope of 'Physical: 100' Changing

All the women were eliminated in the intra-team roller race quest. This quest was about endurance with each person pulling two 150 kg rollers across their lane, then racing back to the starting line. There was some strategy needed for keeping your straps ready for pulling. But luck was also part of it, and we saw multiple players taken out because of their bodies had enough. Amotti, Justin Harvey, Andre Jin, and Beom-Seok Hong made it to the finals. A producer addressed whether the final quests would be fair if a woman participated.

"It wasn't that we didn't have those things in mind in designing the former quests," Ho-gi Jang told TV Guide. "However, the principle of our show is that we do not discriminate [against] different characteristics of whoever is participating — gender, weight class, it's not something we discriminate against. Inevitably for each quest, some people are going to be more in favor." He acknowledged that more muscular people made it further, but argued the monkey bars and maze quests could've been advantageous for people with smaller bodies and are faster.

"However, when we were designing each of the quests, what was at the top of mind was making sure that people who had a wider range of different types of strengths all had a chance to advance after each quest," the producer explained. "At the end of the day, when you see the results, because a lot of the muscular-strength type people advance[d], I do feel like it did shadow a little bit the other types of strengths." So it doesn't sound like there are any plans on changing the quests.

Hopefully, season 3 will show fuller stories of the women who make it further in the competition. The women who made it to the semi-finals in season 2 quickly faded to the background after Quest 1. The switch in the revival quest resulted in more women being sent home, and we didn't get to see any female bonding like in season 1. The first two seasons have been won by CrossFitters. It would be a great move to introduce more women CrossFitters for the upcoming season, and maybe we'll finally get a woman in the finals and win.

Physical: 100 can be streamed on Netflix.

