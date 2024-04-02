The Big Picture Strong willpower is crucial in Physical: 100, with contestants rarely giving up in the intense competition for the "perfect body" and prize money.

A surprising twist in episode 8 saw top contender Yong-Heung dropping out to focus on national rugby, impacting the competition dynamic.

Despite challenges, the remaining contestants must adapt to new team dynamics as the quest for victory intensifies in Physical: 100.

Spoiler Warning for Physical 100 episode 8, "Friend or Foe"Strong willpower is important in winning Physical 100, so you rarely see anyone give up. The Netflix reality series tests 100 athletes on their stamina, strength, and speed in different quests. The winner is given the title of having the "perfect body" and over $200,000 or 300 million won. They must fight hard to make it to every step in the competition.

We know through interviews that contestants have been injured in season 1's one-on-one combats. But we haven't seen anyone drop out of Physical 100 yet until now. One person made the surprising decision to leave after already beating 80 other players, and it might've boosted someone else's chances for the win.

Physical: 100 One hundred contestants in top physical shape compete in a series of grueling challenges to claim the honor - and cash reward - as the last one standing. Release Date January 24, 2023 Creator Jang Ho-gi Cast Hee-Dong Son , Jing-Yong Park , Jung-Myung Cho , Hae-Min Jung Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

Why Did Yong-Heung Quit 'Physical: 100' Season 2?

Episode 8, "Friend or Foe" showed the top 20 gathering to hear about their next quest. The game master first announced something shocking. "Contestant Chang Yong-Heung from Team Andre Jin has let us know he will be dropping out of Physical 100," the voice said. Andre explained the situation further in his interview. "It's the Asian Games season right now," he said. "And since Yong-Heung is the captain of the national team, they need him. And he decided representing our nation was more important. So he left to step back onto the rugby field." Andre is a retired rugby player for the national team and played with Yong-Heung. South Korea lost to Hong Kong's team 14-7 in the 2023 Asian Games.

Andre admitted he was nervous about moving forward with four players instead of five like the other teams. But the fourth quest has the twist of being a competition between teammates. The cast members were not thrilled about the decision since they bonded with their teammates. Other cast members realized Andre would have an easier time going up against fewer people, and he's the biggest person on his team. "I'm not gloating, OK," he told them. "I lost a teammate. Would I be happy about that?" However, Andre admitted in his interview that he liked his odds.

It looks like Yong-Heung is still busy with his sport. He posted a picture of a Physical:100 jersey made for him on Instagram on March 31. "I couldn't go to the watch party because of the competition, and now I'm taking it out," he captioned it. "When will I try wearing it."

