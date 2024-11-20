It's time to hit the gym as South Korea's hit Netflix reality show is coming back. Physical 100 has been greenlit for a third season, and for the first time ever, the show plans to explore the physical strength and physique of those across Asia. The show was first released in 2023 and has since found praise among fans and critics alike.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix's VP of Content in Asia Minyoung Kim praised how 80 percent of its users would consume Korean content, whether it K-drama or unscripted. Not to mention, the hit reality series was the first non-English unscripted show to hit the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 charts. So, due to the show's success, it has been announced that season 3 will expand its roster and include athletes, bodybuilders, public service officers, and those in between to those living outside of South Korea and expand its search throughout Asia. At the moment, a scheduled release date has yet to be announced.

Physical 100 is a Netflix reality show where 100 contestants face a series of challenges that determine what defines true physique and physical capability. The show received a high critics score of 92 percent and an average audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and season 2 started on Netflix's top 10 charts for 3 weeks, and its second season debut generated over 6.1 million views and 25.3 million hours watched. However, the show had its fair share of controversy as there were numerous allegations either between contestants or the show itself. The most recent one was when a season 2 contestant was allegedly accused of sexual and physical assault on their ex-girlfriend.

What Makes South Korean Reality TV Shows Different to Western Content?

Ever since South Korean content grew in popularity, it comes as no surprise that Netflix would consider investing in producing unscripted content from that country. What makes shows like Physical 100 or Culinary Class Wars different from other notable TV shows like American Ninja Warrior or Masterchef is how not only are the contestants notable people, like celebrities and influencers, but their backstories are easy to follow due to their notoriety, and it makes for a compelling story. Meanwhile, some shows, like Zombieverse, try something new that hasn't been done in other TV programs.

What also makes these shows interesting to watch is the lack of drama that occurs. Usually, when you watch Western reality TV, the contestants seem to be very determined and focused on winning, and sometimes form conflict with other contestants. South Korea's content, on the other hand, does have that taste of competition, but the contestants genuinely want to be there to have fun and possibly learn a thing or two about themselves or a skill they already know. Seasons 1 and 2 of Physical 100 are available to stream on Netflix. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.

