I was never a big fan of westerns. I would like to say that this has something to do with the treatment women and indigenous peoples get in these movies, but the truth is, I have been averse to the genre ever since I was too young to even think about these things. Despite having grown up with a father who absolutely adores a good western—or perhaps precisely because of that, because of the overbearing presence of what my mother would call "dirty and dusty men" in my childhood home—I have grown up completely uninterested in stories about cowboys and whatnot. And, yet, every now and then, I watch a western that I absolutely love. It's usually a more revisionist take on the genre, from John Ford's classic The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance to the BBC and Prime Video's miniseries The English. Most recently, I have become enamored with two movies: Kelly Reichardt's quiet 2019 tale about friendship, First Cow, and, of course, Martin Scorsese's 2023 drama about the systematic murder and disenfranchisement of the Osage, Killers of the Flower Moon. All of these are great stories that I would love to have in my personal DVD and Blu-ray collection—that is, if I don't already own them.

Having read this last line, the more physical media-oriented reader might have already picked up on the fact that one of the titles mentioned is not like the other. While The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, The English, and First Cow are all pretty easy to come by on retail websites like Amazon, Killers of the Flower Moon still hasn't gotten a Blu-ray release despite having come out in theaters about a year and a half ago. To make matters worse, there isn't even a release date on the horizon. And, as a matter of fact, it has recently been reported that Criterion has reached out to Apple, the movie's distributor, to oversee its Blu-ray release, but was shut down by the tech giant. So far, if you want to watch Scorsese's contemporary classic, you either have to buy it on digital or stream it on Apple TV+.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Isn’t the Only Movie That Didn’t Get a Physical Release

Image via Apple TV+

This isn't a first, mind you. While Scorsese's other big streaming partnership, Netflix's The Irishman, did eventually get a physical release through the very same Criterion Collection, other platform-original projects haven't had the same luck. Hailed as a horror gem, Disney's Barbarian is yet to be seen by anyone on DVD or Blu-ray. The same can be said about Netflix's I'm Thinking of Ending Things, an exploration of the void of existence by acclaimed indie director Charlie Kaufman. These two, in fact, have been faring even worse than Killers of the Flower Moon: while Scorsese's picture at least has a European release that you can watch on certain devices, depending on where you are in the world, Barbarian and I'm Thinking of Ending Things don't even know what a DVD or Blu-ray disc looks like.

But so what? You might be wondering. You have all of these movies available to watch on streaming, and you can even buy digital copies to watch whenever you want. Sure, films bought on digital aren't exactly yours to do with as you please—you can't sell them or even burn them to a disc to watch on an offline device—but it's as good as it gets. They're there at your disposal; what more could you want? Well, eventually, they might not be there anymore. As anyone with a Spotify account can testify, sometimes platforms lose the rights to a specific piece of media, and said media disappears from your library with no prior warning and no compensation. So, yeah, owning a movie on digital is definitely not the same thing as having it as part of your physical library.

Sometimes, streaming platforms also decide to do away with titles for completely selfish reasons. We have all been following David Zaslav's purge of Max's catalog for tax purposes, a purge that has recently victimized the original Looney Tunes series, the very property that Warner Bros. became known for. In 2023, Disney removed over 76 titles from Disney+ and Hulu. Most were far from being hits or classics, but some, like the Willow TV series and the Y: The Last Man adaptation, had considerable cult followings. The fact remains that streaming platforms might do away with your beloved favorite film or show whenever it strikes their fancy.

Thus, Killers of the Flower Moon being available on Apple TV+ is far from being enough. Sure, right now, the film is still drawing in audiences and, while sitting at the bottom of the list, remains on the streamer's top 10 movies. However, what happens when it stops being all that attractive? Will it stay there, hidden in the depths of an ever-growing catalog? Or will it disappear as part of a cost-cutting measure? And with other copies of the film unavailable, what will happen if it eventually gets deleted? Will there be a kind soul to save the film, or will it be gone for good?

The Absence of Physical Copies Is a Preservation Issue