AppleTV+ just released the first trailer for Physical, an upcoming 80s dramedy starring Rose Byrne complete with big hair, new wave tunes and lots of aerobics spandex. The 10-episode series is helmed by Annie Weisman, a long-time producer whose credits include The Path, Suburgatory, Desperate Housewives and Eastwick. She is joined by executive producer and director Craig Gillespie of I, Tonya and Cruella fame. The combination of these industry vets, as well as their prowess in merging comedy and drama, suggests that AppleTV+ has another excellent addition to their canon.

Physical is set in 1980s San Diego and follows the life of Sheila Rubin, a seemingly quiet and ordinary housewife. On the outside, Sheila performs chores around the house, cooks dinner for her family and supports her husband’s ludicrous bid for state assembly. However, Sheila secretly struggles with dangerous personal demons and a threatening inner voice. She is potentially saved through her discovery of aerobics, and soon turns into a popular and slightly unhinged instructor. While Physical is definitely a star vehicle for Byrne, she is also joined by a cast of great supporting actors including Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.

The first trailer for Physical really plays up the historical setting, so if you’re not a fan of 80s nostalgia, I would suggest getting over yourself because who doesn’t love The Buggles? The costuming and styling are top-notch, capturing classic Jane Fonda and Olivia Newton-John vibes with fabulous, neon-colored leotards. Physical will certainly be a dark comedy, but it seems it will also have an empowering message to send audiences as well, one that illustrates how exercise and body positivity can change your life and mindset.

It’s also great to see Byrne taking on more leading roles as well. While she always kills it with her supporting turns, she’s proven that she’s very capable of leading her own show after years in the business. Byrne is tied to another AppleTV+ show, one that will reunite her with her Neighbors co-star Seth Rogen about the inner workings of a platonic relationship. Byrne will additionally star in the upcoming sequel Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which will also be released on June 18.

Physical hits AppleTV+ on June 18 with the first three episodes. The rest of the season will debut episodes weekly. Check out the first teaser below.

