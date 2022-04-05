Apple TV has offically announced the premiere date for the second season of their dark-comedy series Physical, along with several new first look images, giving us a glimpse into the continued story of fitness instructor Sheila Rubin, played by Rose Byrne. Season 2 of Physical is set to premiere this June on Apple TV.

The new images show the new directions and new characters to be featured in the upcoming season. But consistent in the images, as well as the series in general, are the aesthetics of 1980s fitness culture — from pastel leotards to an overabundance of legwarmers, the series solidly grounds itself in the culture of 1980s fitness-mania.

The first image shows Sheila facing off with a fitness instructor in the middle of an aerobics class.The instructor, played by Murray Bartlett, who made a big splash with his role in the HBO series The White Lotus, wears short-shorts and a sweat tank. Behind him are a troop of fellow exercisers in pantyhose and sweatbands. Sheila faces Bartlett's character and is smiling, but is also out of place, wearing a black silk nightgown, not quite the usual workout attire. It is not know what link Sheila and Bartlett's character, Vincent ‘Vinnie’ Green, will have, but his role as a weight loss guru and late-night infomercial entrepreneur will surely shape Sheila's own path in the industry.

Image via Apple TV+

The second first look image shows Sheila in a fantastic turquoise, strong shouldered blazer, standing in font of a white board, surrounded by several other women in business wear. This image is no doubt hinting at Sheila's newfound success in the fitness video industry. Sheila will find herself torn in the second season, between her love for her husband and her growing attraction for someone else. Sheila will also face growing competition in her industry, most likely with Bartlett's Vinnie Green, who has cornered a burgeoning market that will go on to shape the fitness industry for decades to come.

Physical is created, written and executive produced by Annie Weisman. Weisman also serves as show runner on the series. The series is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serves as executive producer. Also serving as executive producers on the series are Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Craig Gillespie, and series star Rose Byrne.

Season 2 of Physical will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on June 3.

