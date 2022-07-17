[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of Physical.]

From show creator Annie Weisman, Season 2 of the Apple TV+ original series Physical has ramped things up, now that Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) is focused on building her business into a fitness empire and turning herself into a brand, with the help of her husband Danny (Rory Scovel) and friend Greta (Dierdre Friel). However, Sheila is finding that she has a bit of competition when it comes to world fitness domination, and she has to decide just how far she’s willing to go for success.

During this interview with Collider, Scovel talked about his own curiosity when it comes to his character’s journey, how much he knows about the season at the start of the shoot, what makes this an easy character to return to, why he thinks Danny has changed for the better, the Danny/Sheila relationship, the gift of working with Byrne, doing aerobics together, and the biggest challenges of Season 2.

Collider: Your character has been on quite a journey. After the events of the first season, what were you most curious about, when it came to Season 2, and what was it like to read that first script for the new season?

RORY SCOVEL: I was curious where Danny was gonna go. I knew that he probably wouldn’t wanna go back to trying to teach and clearly he lost the election. I actually loved that he was gonna buckle down at home, be a stay at home dad, be more attentive and supportive to Sheila, and be there for his daughter. I liked it because it meant I got to do something different this season, as an actor, than I had already done in Season 1, and mold this character into someone else that we haven’t seen before.

My brother is a stay-at-home dad, so it’s nice to see a little bit of representation there.

SCOVEL: I am his voice in this show.

With this show, do you only find out about your character arc with each script, or do you have a conversation at the beginning of the season, to find out where things are headed? How much do you know?

SCOVEL: There’s a little bit of a conversation early on, to know very vaguely the overall idea of where the story arc is gonna go, and then, as you get the scripts, you get into the nitty gritty of what that actually means and where the character is gonna end up. You know a vague trajectory, going in.

This is a character that’s harder to get a read on than Sheila, primarily because so much of her inner thoughts, we actually get to hear. What have you been most surprised about, in regard to the journey that Danny has taken? Do any of his actions ever feel surprising to you?

SCOVEL: Not so much. I feel like it all adds up, as to who he is. I would say, overall, maybe there’s a little bit of a surprise, having met this guy for 10 episodes of Season 1, that in Season 2, he does care and maybe even cares about someone other than himself. That was a little surprising, but very satisfying to get to play it and to do something different.

When we spoke for the first season, you talked about the fun in playing an unlikable character, but still trying to win over audiences. Do you feel like he is more likable in Season 2, or do you feel like he finds new ways to be unlikable? How do you feel about that aspect of him now?

SCOVEL: I think he does find ways to be likable. I think he really does change for the better. I think he really does see that he’s been very selfish and very self-centered, so far, and that he needs to open his eyes and realize that his wife could use some support. She’s got a business she started, that’s actually wildly successful. It’s very easy to get behind it. But I think Danny finally opens his eyes to realize, “My wife is suffering a very traumatic situation with her eating disorder,” that he almost doesn’t wanna believe is the truth, but when he realizes that it’s something he needs to support her through, I’m grateful to know that he does step up and show that he cares and does want to actually help her. It’s those kinds of actions that push him towards that likability, even though he often can say the wrong thing, all the time.

Even though you had considered him to be an unlikable character, have you always liked him? Are there things that you’ve just always enjoyed about playing him?

SCOVEL: Yeah, I think so. With Season 1, I maintained the likability, even in his worst version of himself, because I felt like it all just came from this sense of insecurity. I think we all have that, and we can’t really pinpoint for each other where it comes from. I don’t know that all the bad traits about us necessarily come from a bad place. It comes from trying to hide something, or feeling a certain way about something. So, yeah, in Season 1, I maintained liking him, even on his worst days.

Are there qualities in Danny that you didn’t necessarily realize were there in the beginning, that you’ve now come to embrace, after two seasons of playing the character?

SCOVEL: I don’t know. The way that he is in Season 2, being so different and being a little bit more mature and supportive, is something that I felt was there in Season 1. Every speech that he gave, politically, about the environment and saving the ocean and how he felt about politics, I think he did mean it and that it came from a good place. So, I’m not so surprised that in Season 2, we get to see that side of him be a little bit bolder. It wasn’t surprising to me. So far, every trait of Danny has been perfectly in line with what I saw of this guy.

Was he an easy character to return to? When you get into the wardrobe and you have to look a certain way, does that help everything come together for you, with the character?

SCOVEL: It does help. It helps a lot. The fact that we put on those clothes and go through hair and makeup, and you go through this transformation early in the morning, after I show up wildly different from where it ends up, as soon as we start rolling, and I have the sideburns, the mustache, the makeup, and the wardrobe on, you look in the mirror, and it’s not so hard to get into that character because you’re visually seeing someone that just isn’t you anyway. You can really find it.

Similarly, does it make it easy to then leave the character behind because you can really just take all that off and go back to being you again?

SCOVEL: Yeah, it really does. As soon as the night’s over, and you take a shower, and you put your clothes back on, it does feel like, “All right, I’m back to me. I’m back to just plain old Rory with no sideburns.

What’s it like to have this relationship dynamic come off the page and to be able to work on it with someone like Rose Byrne? How has it been to take the journey with her?

SCOVEL: It’s great. She’s incredible. To be acting with her and to be around her, and to be around how she composes herself and steps into the character and what she does when they say action, it’s amazing. When someone is that good, it makes it so much easier to find those little elements of their relationship, who they are as a married couple, and what we’re trying to accomplish in a scene. It’s very easy to follow Rose. She sets the bar, and then you just go, “All right, so that’s where we’re putting the bar.” It’s great. It’s an awesome gift for me to be around that.

How do you view their relationship? Do you see it as toxic? Do you see them as just not on the same page with each other? Do you feel like Danny sees it differently than Sheila does?

SCOVEL: They’re not on the same page. When you do see those flashes of them really working and really being a good couple, it really hits and really makes sense. It’s like a light bulb going off for the audience to go, “Oh, there they are. That’s probably what they were, for a long time.” And then, as you get older and change, your perception of your life and reality changes a little bit, and you change, as a person. I think that’s where these two people find themselves. Sheila is finally tired of being behind Danny, when she knows she’s fully capable of being independent and being successful, and wanting to be. Danny thinks he is those things, even though he hasn’t really proven that he’s able to do much without Sheila. They’re just on different pages, in terms of what they think their relationship is.

What was it like to shoot the scene in episode seven, where you and Rose are doing aerobics together? How long did you have to do aerobics together?

SCOVEL: I was sweating pretty good, and I think that was after the first take. It was interesting because I don’t do aerobics. I haven’t done aerobics. I’m not really much of a dancer. It’s interesting to step into a scene where I’m supposed to do aerobics with her and not make it look silly, but really try to make it look like this moment of support and growth, and like you’re trying to be there for somebody. We definitely did it enough times to where I was out of breath, which happens very, very, very quickly, after about 10 seconds. It’s very difficult.

I love that moment because it feels like therapy, it feels a little cathartic, and it also feels a little bit like foreplay for them. It seems to be the only language she can communicate with, at that point.

SCOVEL: Yeah, it’s definitely her safe space. It’s her happy place, working out. She even says as much, at the beginning, before Danny joins her in doing aerobics.

What’s it like to also have the relationship between Danny and his daughter? How do you see that relationship? How do you see him, as a parent, and what do you think about the two of them as parents?

SCOVEL: I think they’re decent parents. This season, Danny definitely finally steps up as a parent and really steps up as a dad, to try to put in the time to actually be there for his daughter and to be attentive. He initially does that to placate Sheila, but over the course of the season, I think he really does find himself caring and going, “I should be this better dad.”

Was there a scene or a moment, this season, that you felt was most difficult or most challenging to do, or are they all fun and challenging in their own ways?

SCOVEL: There was a morning where I had to strip down to my underwear and walk into the very cold Pacific Ocean. In terms of a physical thing, that was difficult. But I did realize that, when a camera is on you, strangely, it’s easier to take your clothes off, and it’s easier to get in really cold water because there’s a camera filming you do it. For some reason, you don’t think about the usual things that you would think about. And then, just the friction between Danny and Sheila feels very strange to play. While they haven’t had a perfect marriage, most of the scenes, they have had a good relationship, in some way, so to start to play scenes where these two are not totally in sync anymore was a little jarring.

If there is a third season, have you thought about what you’d like to see with him? Are there things that you would still like to explore or learn about with him?

SCOVEL: I don’t know. I feel like the political aspirations are past him now. And now that Sheila is becoming this independent businesswoman, it feels like Danny followed her into politics in college, so he might try to follow her into this business world. These two might change even more so than they did this season.

Physical is available to stream at Apple TV+.