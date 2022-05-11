You better start to warm up, because the second season premieres next month.

Apple TV+ released a new trailer for Season 2 of Physical, a dark comedy series starring Rose Byrne as a fitness instructor. Set in 1980s San Diego, the series satirizes the body cult and pathological consumerism that are still present in the United States.

The new trailer brings Byrne back as Sheila Rubin, now a renowned aerobics instructor, thanks to her successful “Body By Sheila” video. While Byrne is thrilled by her newfound fame, she wants to expand her brand into new lifestyle products, which means going to parties filled with old white men and putting up a big smile in hopes of getting funding for her projects. But, as Sheila says in the trailer, her eyes are on the prize, and she won’t give up on her dream of building a veritable fitness empire.

In order to take the next step toward becoming a fitness celebrity, Sheila will get dangerously close to Vinnie Green (Murray Bartlett), a weight-loss guru who defines the rules of his own business and completely dominates the television game. While Vinnie is a fierce competitor, he can also teach Sheila new tricks. Unfortunately, getting too close to Vinnie might also put Sheila’s marriage at risk, as she starts to lust for the instructor. To make matters worse, Bunny (Della Saba) is accusing Sheila of stealing her successful aerobics program, which might shake her career.

Like the first season’s marketing campaign, the Season 2 trailer is filled with glitter, glow, and good humor. However, this time we are ready, and we know we’ll keep watching a dark story about a woman trying to overcome self-loathing.

Physical was created by writer, showrunner, and executive producer Annie Weisman. The series is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serves as executive producer along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Craig Gillespie, and Byrne. Alissa Bachner serves as co-executive producer. Returning for Season 2 of Physical are stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Paul Sparks.

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2 of Physical:

In the second season, our hero Sheila Rubin (Byrne) has successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles in her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.

Season 2 of Physical premieres this June 3, exclusively on Apple TV+. After the premiere, the remaining episodes of the 10-episode season will be released weekly, every Friday. Check out the new trailer and poster below:

