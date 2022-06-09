Continuing to lunge forward with the second season of their hit series, Physical, Apple TV+ has released a creative cast and crew tell-all surrounding the main character's journey in the new season. So far, we’ve been catching up with protagonist Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) as she continues to climb the ladder to become the top name in aerobics. She’s just debuted her premiere fitness video but now has even more hurdles to jump as hers is no longer the only studio in town. At home, things are shaking up for Sheila as she wonders if the love between her and her husband (Rory Scovel) is enough to make it last as her eye begins to drift towards someone else.

In an Instagram promo series for Season 2, we hear from those who know the character best: creator Annie Weisman, co-star Diedre Friel who plays Greta, and series newcomer Murray Bartlett who plays Vincent Green. Through their expertise, viewers get to know the many layers of Sheila, including her personal connection to friendships, jealousy, entrepreneurship, betrayal, marriage, and, most intriguing of all, secrets. Weisman and the cast mates take viewers on a deep dive into what makes Sheila tick and the baggage she's carried to end up where she is.

Physical was created and written by Weisman who has been a staple in the world of television for well over a decade, holding credits in productions including Almost Family and Desperate Housewives. She also serves as an executive producer and showrunner. Award-winning director, Stephanie Laing, adds her talents to the series as its director and executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, with Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Craig Gillespie, and Byrne. Alissa Bachner joins as co-executive producer.

Season 1 of the series put Sheila’s new obsession with the power that comes from becoming the leader of the aerobics fitness craze front and center. Set in the 1980s, audiences watched as Sheila’s unhealthy relationship with her body carried her to begin an exercise journey that would change her forever. Along with Byrne, Scovel, Bartlett, and Friel, the series stars Geoffrey Arend, Paul Sparks, Lou Taylor Pucci, Della Saba, Ashley Liao, and Ian Gomez.

Jump back in and catch up with Sheila and the rest of the over-the-top characters of Physical on Apple TV+ every Friday. You can check out the Instagram promo for Season 2 down below.