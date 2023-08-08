The Big Picture In the third episode of Physical, Kelly advises Sheila to trade in her old car for a shiny convertible, reminding her of her newfound fame.

Tension between Kelly and Sheila has been growing since Kelly stepped into the world of aerobics.

The final season of Physical brings back familiar characters and marks Zooey Deschanel's return to television since New Girl.

While Physical may be permanently cooling off following its third season, the action in the Rose Byrne-led dark comedy-drama is just heating up. Now heading into the third episode of the season, an exclusive-to-Collider clip sees Sheila Rubin (Byrne) receiving a bit of advice from her newfound frenemy and rival TV star, Kelly Kilmartin (Zooey Deschanel). Already used to the finer things in life, the clip from the episode titled “Like It’s on Fire” sees Sheila taking Kelly for a spin in her old station wagon - one of the last remnants from her relationship with her ex-husband, Danny (Rory Scovel). Hyping up Sheila and reminding her that she isn’t just a housewife anymore and that she’s become a well-known personality through her aerobics fame, Kelly encourages her to trade in her old clunky wheels for a shiny and pristine convertible.

Season 3 of Physical has seen growing tension between Kelly and Sheila since the former decided to step out of her world of sitcom stardom and flex her aerobic muscles. Just when Sheila was getting out of her head about her rise to the top and managing a better grasp on her crushing divorce from Danny, Kelly strutted in to ruin the day. With Kelly stealing her audience, Sheila is prepared to do whatever it takes to make sure she comes out on top by the time the cameras start rolling and the hearts start pumping - even if it interferes with her healing journey.

Along with Byrne and Scovel, the final season of the Apple TV+ series sees main characters including Sheila’s biggest fan and support system Greta Hauser (Dierdre Friel) returning to the story as well as other familiar faces like Paul Sparks as Sheila’s fling John Breem, Della Saba as aerobics instructor Bunny Kazam, Lou Taylor Pucci as Tyler, and Ian Gomez as Ernie Hauser. Her appearance on Physical marks a major milestone for Deschanel as it’s the first time since 2018 that the star has held down a television role following her run as Jess Day on the hit comedy series, New Girl. After nabbing a handful of Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations, Deschanel stepped out of the TV business and put her focus back into films including Trolls World Tour and Dreamin’ Wild.

Who’s Behind Physical?

Annie Weisman (Almost Family) serves as the showrunner and creator of Physical and also executive produces. Along with starring, Byrne joins the executive production team alongside Alexandra Cunningham, Craig Gillespie, Alissa Bachner, Becky Clements, Liza Johnson, and Stephanie Lang with Rosa Handelman serving as a co-executive producer.

Check out the Season 3, episode three clip below and see where the final episodes of Physical take Sheila when they air weekly on Apple TV+.