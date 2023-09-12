The Big Picture Sheila and Greta brainstorm ways to bring more people to their aerobics studio, including childcare and self-defense classes, in this new exclusive clip from Physical Season 3, Episode 8, "Everybody."

Sheila's reign as an aerobics sensation is threatened by rival Kelly, but she won't go down without a fight.

Physical Season 3 is the last of the Apple TV+ series, starring Rose Byrne and Zooey Deschanel. The series was created by Annie Weisman.

Get your heart rate up with a Collider exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of Physical. Ahead of Episode 8, titled “Everybody,” the first look sees Sheila (Rose Byrne) and her bestie and partner in fitness Greta (Dierdre Friel) chatting over burgers about their plans for aerobics world domination. It’s all about community and connection for the gals who are hoping to bring more people into their studio as this season has seen rivals threaten their success. Creating an entire movement out of their workout haven, the ladies spitball ideas that include childcare, self-defense classes, and meditation as a way to bring more eager customers through the door and onto the floor.

While Sheila’s been riding the waves of fame since she became an overnight aerobics sensation and owner of the studio, Body By Sheila, the third season has seen her kingdom threatened by the rise of Kelly Kilmartin (Zooey Deschanel). Already a popular face on sitcoms, Kelly sets her sights on the growing world of aerobics, knocking Sheila from her pedestal. But, audiences have watched Sheila face her fair share of challenges during the first two seasons so we know she won’t go down without a fight — or, at the very least, a work-out-off.

Season 3 marks the end of the road for Sheila and the rest of the over-the-top characters in the Apple TV+ series as the comedy-drama will soon bow out following its last batch of episodes. Along with Byrne and Deschanel, the series also stars Rory Scovel as Sheila’s now ex-husband Danny and Paul Sparks as John Breem, a wildly successful real-estate agent with whom Sheila has a fiery romance. Filling out the Season 3 ensemble cast are José Zúñiga, Ian Gomez, Casey Wilson, Emjay Anthony, and Jillian Armenante.

Image via Apple TV+

Who’s Behind 'Physical'?

Physical was created by Annie Weisman who’s previously held production and writing credits on titles including Desperate Housewives and About A Boy. The series is also backed by the likes of I, Tonya, Cruella, and Lars and the Real Girl director Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson (American Horror Story: Cult), and Stephanie Laing (Veep) who have all directed episodes in addition to serving as executive producers. Along with starring, Byrne also executive produces with the team rounded out by Alexandra Cunningham, Sera Gamble, John McNamara, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements.

Check out Collider’s exclusive clip below and tune in for the last few episodes of Physical on Apple TV+. "Everybody" hits the streamer on Wednesday, September 13, with the remaining episodes airing weekly until the series finale on September 27.