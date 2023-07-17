Actress Rose Byrne has been wowing American audiences for years on the big screen. Whether you know her as Helen, the pretentious new friend of Maya Rudolph in Bridesmaids, or as Renai Lambert, a woman haunted by evil entities in the Insidious franchise, her performances have become recognizable and resonant for almost anyone. But her best roles have come on the smaller screen. Though she has made waves in her early role in Damages with Glenn Close as well as her stint as Gloria Steinem in the miniseries Mrs. America, her performance as Sheila in Physical remains her greatest triumph on the small screen. Now entering its third and final season, Byrne is back to give yet another staggering and demanding performance in the comedy-drama show's last chapter. For anybody wondering what to expect from Physical’s third season, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for everything we know so far about Physical Season 3.

Image via Apple TV+

Related:'Physical' Season 2: Rose Byrne & Dierdre Friel on Greta's Loyalty to Sheila

When Is Physical Season 3 Coming Out?

Physical Season 3 is set to release its first episode on August 2, 2023.

Where Can You Watch Physical Season 3?

Physical Season 3 will be released exclusively on Apple TV+. Unfortunately, you cannot watch Physical Season 3 without an Apple TV+ subscription, but it’s not too late to get one. You can get an Apple TV+ subscription for as little as $6.99 a month. Here's the link to the show's landing page on the streaming service:

Watch on Apple TV+

Watch the Physical Season 3 Trailer

The official trailer for Physical Season 3 was released on July 12, 2023. The trailer opens with Sheila detailing how far she has come and how committed she is to her recovery. Everything seems to be going great with her workout becoming national news and her business expanding into other areas including meditation. This dream comes crashing down when Kelly Kilmartin, a new fitness star comes on the scene. Threatening to take away everything she has worked for, Sheila becomes more unhinged making it nearly impossible to succeed in her career and her personal life.

What Happened Previously on Physical?

Physical’s first season focuses on the rise of Sheila Rubin, a woman with dreams of building a fitness empire. Her journey through aerobics creates big changes in her professional and personal life. As the second season kicked off, Sheila successfully launched her first fitness video but began to encounter new obstacles. Suddenly, her loyalty to herself and her husband Danny becomes at odds. This culminates in a fiery season finale where both Sheila and Danny lawyer up. While Sheila throws herself into her business, Danny begins sulking in his cheap bachelor pad until his friend Ernie convinces him that he can get a lot more out of this divorce. Though Sheila tries to fight it by any means necessary, Danny won’t give up. He ruins a benefit she is attending and in turn, Sheila marches over to John, her lover, and asks for his help in order to annihilate Danny.

Related:'Physical' Season 2: Rory Scovel on Danny's Journey and Working With Rose Byrne

Who's In the Cast of Physical Season 3?

Image via Apple TV+

Starring alongside Rose Byrne’s Sheila is Rory Scovel as her husband Danny. Scovel is most recognizable for his recurring roles in Inside Amy Schumer and Superstore. Most recently, he also starred in the Academy Award-nominated epic Babylon, appearing alongside Margot Robbie. Paul Sparks plays John Breem. Sparks is known for his roles in prestige TV dramas like Boardwalk Empire and House of Cards as well as award-winning films like The Greatest Showman and Mud. Rounding out the cast is Della Saba who plays Bunny Kazam, an aerobics instructor, Lou Taylor Pucci as Tyler, Bunny’s boyfriend, and Dierdre Friel as Greta Hauser, Ernie’s wife. The biggest addition to the cast of Physical this season is Zooey Deschanel, who is returning to TV for the first time since her successful sitcom, New Girl, ended. Deschanel will be playing the role of Kelly Kilmartin, a sitcom star who wants to expand her brand by stepping into the fitness game.

Who's Making Physical Season 3?

Image via Apple TV+

The showrunner and creator of Physical is Annie Weisman. Weisman previously created the show Almost Family about a group of people who realize they are related when it is revealed that a successful fertility doctor used his own sperm to impregnate women. Weisman has also written for TV shows like About A Boy, The Bold Type, and Desperate Housewives. Physical is executive produced by Weisman, Rose Byrne, Becky Clements, Alissa Bachner, Stephanie Laing, Alexandra Cunningham, Craig Gillespie, and Liza Johnson, and co-executive produced by Rosa Handelman. Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson, and Stephanie Laing have also directed episodes of the series.

What Do We Know About the Plot of Physical Season 3?

As the trailer suggests, the main crux of the plot will revolve around the arrival of Kelly Kilmartin and the emotional trauma that brings. Creator Annie Weisman also assures fans that as recovery is never easy, Sheila’s struggles with healthy eating will also be integral to the plot of Season 3. Weisman also told Decider, "One thing that we're talking about as we explore the idea of a third season is intimacy. And not just with friends, but in romantic relationships. It's the idea of how desire and appetite are connected. As we get the chance to explore the story more, it gets more and more away from just the idea of a relationship to food and more about relationships to desire and connection to the body."

Related:'Physical' Season 2: Murray Bartlett on Playing Vinnie Green and Filming the Tanning Bed Scene

More Shows Like Physical That You Can Watch Right Now

To help you out while you wait for Apple TV+ to release the final chapter of this captivating series, check out these three other period shows that focus on the trials and tribulations of women trying to achieve success and gain admiration.

GLOW (2017-2019)

Image via Netflix

While Physical focuses on aerobics, an incredibly mainstream craze that most American women participated in, GLOW focuses on another craze you might have forgotten about. GLOW or the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling was a shortlived TV show in the 1980s that featured professional women wrestlers. In this fictionalized account of these events, this Netflix series focuses on two friends, Ruth and Becky. Ruth is a struggling actress and Becky is her best friend who has had some minor success but is now focusing on raising a family. But when Becky divorces her husband and finds out that Ruth had an affair with him, she has to take the first job she can find: wrestling with Ruth. Featuring one of the best Alison Brie performances, it’s clear GLOW was taken from us too soon.

Watch on Netflix

On Becoming A God in Central Florida (2019)

Image via Showtime

After showing TV audiences just how great she was on Fargo, Kirsten Dunst returned to the small screen to create another period drama with flare, On Becoming A God in Central Florida. The series follows Krystal Stubbs, a minimum wage-earning water park employee in Orlando who becomes desperate when her husband Travis dies. She decides to scheme her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise (a cultlike pyramid scheme) and become a success. Though it only got one season, Dunst’s performance, as well as the show’s darkly funny setting, make it truly unforgettable.

Watch on Showtime

Minx (2022-)

Image via Starz

Set in the 1970s, Minx follows Joyce Prigger, a young feminist and journalist who wants to create her own feminist magazine. The only problem is no one is willing to invest until she joins forces with a low-rent publisher who wants to produce the first women’s erotic magazine. Though they seem like the most unlikely pairing, they create a meaningful relationship that challenges their own ideals as well as the many nuances of feminism itself. With hilarious and compelling performances from Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, this is a show well worth watching!

Watch on Starz