With season 2 having just wrapped a week ago, AppleTV+ has now confirmed that their hit half-hour dramedy series Physical has been renewed for a third season. The show is centered around housewife and fitness guru Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) who is determined to beat the odds to succeed at her newfound passion as well as her private life as the wife of an ambitious politician in 1980s San Diego.

Season 2's finale, which aired on the streamer on August 5, ended in a sort of cliffhanger with Sheila facing a new dilemma having just launched her first fitness video. Thanks to the renewal, fans will get to see how Sheila navigates these fresh obstacles to get ahead in her career. Season 2 launched to unanimous acclaim earning an impressive 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show has been praised for its unique plot which explores sensitive subjects such as anorexia, and other body-image-related issues. Additionally, the ensemble casting which is led by Byrne has received critical praise.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila’s story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne and the rest of our incredible cast, writers, and crew," said the show's creator and showrunner Annie Weisman. Praising Byrne's masterful embodiment of an attractive yet insecure woman, Weisman added; Rose’s breathtaking, hilarious and brave performance is the north star on our show’s journey of personal empowerment and transformation in 1980s Southern California in all its synth-pop, sun-baked, spandex-clad glory. Weisman also acknowledged the positive response the show has received from its audience and appreciated AppleTV+ for the opportunity to continue telling a story that has resonated with many. “The feedback we’ve received from audiences who continue to discover and feel seen by Physical is the most deeply gratifying expefrience of my career and I’m so grateful to our team at Apple and Tomorrow Studios for making this dream a reality,” Weisman concluded.

While Byrne plays the show's leading lady, longtime stand-up comedian Rory Scovel plays her husband, Danny Rubin. The ensemble cast is filled out by Paul Sparks (Boardwalk Empire) Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Dierdre Friel, and Geoffrey Arend (Madam Secretary). Season 2 saw the addition of a number of new faces including the incredibly talented Murray Bartlett, who was cast in the role of an aerobics instructor named Vinnie Green. Bartlett who is an Emmy Award-nominee and Critics Choice Award-winner is best known for his role in the HBO satire series The White Lotus. Others are Anna Gunn, Tawny Newsome, and Donny Divanian.

Byrne also serves as the executive producer for Physical alongside several others including Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, as well as Craig Gillespie. Stephanie Laing has served as the director for the most part of the show but is occasionally relieved by Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson, and Dan Lazarovits.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Physical are currently available to stream on AppleTV+