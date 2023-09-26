The Big Picture Catch a sneak peek of the finale of Physical, the Apple TV+ comedy, as Sheila Rubin celebrates the success of the aerobics community.

The exercise is finally coming to an end. Following a three-season workout on Apple TV+, the Rose Byrne-led comedy, Physical will wipe the sweat from its brow and hit the locker room for good following the series finale on September 27. Over the show’s run, audiences have watched as Byrne’s Sheila Rubin rose from the life of a bored housewife to that of an aerobics guru and celebrity instructor. With the final episode on the way, Collider has an exclusive peek at what audiences can expect from those final moments.

In a speedy blast from the past to the present, the clip opens on Sheila’s transformation from her miserable beginnings back in the first season to the proud and confident position she now holds. Addressing a room in which different versions of her can be seen opening franchises across the country, Sheila delivers a celebratory speech honoring all that the aerobics community has accomplished together and how far beyond dieting and looks their work has gone. From city to city, it looks like Sheila has left a positive mark on the world, thrilled that she could give back and help empower women everywhere.

Kicking it back to the 1980s, Physical follows the life of Byrne’s Sheila Rubin as she moves away from her broken marriage to Danny (Rory Scovel), and onto bigger and better things. Discovering what makes her happy and feeds into her passion, Sheila begins to take on the ever-growing world of aerobics. Soon, she makes a name for herself as one of the top instructors in the game. After duking it out with major contenders and battling her personal demons, Season 3 has tossed a new villain into the works — Kelly Kilmartin (Zooey Deschanel). Already a Hollywood star, Kelly wants to expand her empire into the fitness world, threatening to crumble the life that Sheila has built for herself.

Who Else is in 'Physical'?

Also starring in the third season of the Apple TV+ comedy-drama is Dierdre Friel (New Amsterdam) as Sheila’s best friend-turned-business partner, Greta. Paul Sparks (House of Cards) also appears as John Breem, a mall owner and businessman with whom Sheila strikes up a passionate affair. Filling out the ensemble are Della Saba (Ralph Breaks the Internet) and Lou Taylor Pucci (Evil Dead 2013).

Check out the exclusive finale clip below and get ready to sweat when Physical’s series finale arrives on Apple TV+ on September 27.