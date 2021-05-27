Apple TV+ has just released a brand-new full trailer for their upcoming dramedy Physical starring Rose Byrne, which only serves to remind us that the '80s never truly go out of style. The trailer drop follows the release of an official teaser last month, which gave us an initial look at the darkly comedic series that is already giving us some serious GLOW vibes. Granted, if there's anyone who can toe the line between hilarious and twisted, it's Byrne herself.

The official trailer already emphasizes the differences between housewife and mother Sheila Rubin's (Byrne) idyllic fantasy life and the chaos of her reality. When she reaches her breaking point in trying to manage her and her family's lives, she finds an escape in a surprising place: aerobics class. Armed with new confidence and self-assurance, she rises her way up the chain to become a formidable teacher and guide for other struggling women.

In addition to Byrne, Physical stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, and Ashley Liao. Physical is produced for Apple TV+ by Tomorrow Studios (a partnership between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios). Created, written, and executive produced by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner, the series is directed by Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing, who also serve as executive producers along with Adelstein and Becky Clements, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, and Byrne.

Physical premieres its first three episodes June 18 exclusively on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday. Watch the new trailer below:

Here's the synopsis for Physical:

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image…. that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics. At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) — the female lifestyle guru.

