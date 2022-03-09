Billy Joel is getting a biopic from Jaigantic Studios, according to Variety. Titled after the legendary musician's massive album Piano Man follows the early years of Joel's career up through his big commercial break in 1973. Award-winner Adam Ripp (Devil's Whisper) will write and direct the biopic.

The film covers Joel's modest beginning as an artist, starting with his first manager Irwin Mazur discovering his talent as a 16-year-old. From there, Joel would begin performing as part of numerous bands — from the cover band The Echoes, which performed renditions of songs from the British Invasion to the Long Island band The Hassles. It all led up to 1972, following the release of his first solo album Cold Spring Harbor when the legendary Clive Davis recognized his talents and signed him to Columbia Records, where he'd produce his magnum opus Piano Man in 1973.

Curiously, the film hasn't gotten any rights from Joel yet, nor is he involved with the film's production in any way. Rather, they've bought the rights to the life of Mazur, hoping to gather details of Joel's performing career before Piano Man and the subsequent acclaim. Producers for the film are still working out the specifics of what music they need, a list that will likely include songs from Cold Spring Harbor and the film's namesake. Joel is also a known Beatles aficionado who took inspiration from their music as he became an artist in his own right, so they may look to his influences for tracks.

"Billy Joel has been a part of my life since my father signed him to his record label when I was four years old," Ripp said in a statement expressing his excitement to be a part of the film. "His music is ingrained in my DNA, and it's been a dream of mine as a filmmaker to explore and celebrate the untold story of how Billy Joel became the Piano Man." Ripp's father Artie Ripp signed Joel to his first solo record deal before selling the rights to Columbia.

Mazur was also thrilled, saying in a statement,

"What a dream come true! These are the real-life events I witnessed first-hand that shaped Billy from a keyboard player in the local Long Island band, The Hassles, into the iconic musician, singer-songwriter, and entertainer who thrills audiences around the world, today."

Ripp and Mazur's love for the Piano Man is also shared by Jaigantic's Michael Jai White, who has Joel on their "Mount Rushmore of American music."

White, Mazur, and Ripp will produce with the help of Mayne Berke and Donovan de Boer with Jaigantic Studios executive producing. Piano Man has a ways to go before it ever sees the light of day, but with so many passionate fans of Joel on board, it looks to be a loving retelling of the legendary artist's story. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Piano Man.

