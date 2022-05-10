Star Trek: Picard's Season 2 finale has dropped, signifying a close to another chapter of Jean Luc Picard's (Sir Patrick Stewart) journey. With so many threads left dangling, "Farewell" manages to give closure to not only the timeless story between Picard and Q (John de Lancie), but also the stories of Borg Queen Jurati (Alison Pill), Cristobal Rios (Santiago Cabrera), and Elnor (Evan Evagora), likely to make way for the return of The Next Generation reunion in Picard's final season.

But how does Picard return to the nexus event of the season? And what was the point of all of this?

Those that Came Before Us

After Rios forces Soong (Brent Spiner) to flee and the new Borg Queen leaves to the Delta quadrant, the team is left with one task to hopefully get home -- make sure that Renee Picard (Penelope Mitchell) successfully leaves with the Europa Mission. The team splits up — Picard sneaks into Tallinn's (Orla Brady) beam into the mission's quarantine zone after realizing that The Borg Queen's message that there must be 2 Renees and 1 must die was meant for her. After Tallinn dismisses Picard's attempt to save (and control) her life, she is able to reach Renee before Soong, using Romulan holographic technology to disguise herself as Renee. This allows Renee to make it on the mission, but Soong gives the disguised Romulan a neurotoxin. She dies in Picard's arms but successfully saves Renee. Q later reveals that this is the one reality where she gets to meet the Picard and shares a moment with her before her death.

Meanwhile, Raffi (Michelle Hurd), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), and Rios find at Soong's residence 4 jerry-rigged missiles — a backup plan in case he isn't able to kill Renee. Thankfully, they're able to use the missiles to destroy each other, foiling all of Soong's plans to kill the Picard, foiling any chance he has of being powerful, wealthy, and respected in Q's alternate timeline. Bummer.

A Grand Tapestry

With Soong almost having lost everything, Kore (Isa Briones) decides to take the thing that he cares most about away — his research. She doesn't do this for herself, though — she does this for all the lives he created and lost due to his reckless experimentation. Little does she know that he has a physical folder remaining for a 'Khan Project.' Despite this, she still garners the attention of the Travelers, the group that both Tallinn and Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) belong to. In an exciting and surprising cameo, The Being Formerly Known as Wesley Crusher greets Kore and gives her the pitch to become a supervisor, the same role Tallinn served for Renee Picard. Her life has never been safe, so she agrees.

Even Gods Have Favorites

After successfully completing their mission (or so they think), Picard and friends return to the Picard Château to lament over their success and what their future now holds. Picard decides to close the time loop and replace the key in the loose brick in the wall, leaving it for his young self to find in the future. This summons Q and the two have a final earnest heart-to-heart, more considerably down to earth than his usual theatrics.

Q reveals that the reason he put the events into place was for Picard to have an epiphany about his guilt over his mother's death. Since he is dying, Q feels the pain of doing so alone, yet still cares about Picard and doesn't want that for him as well. There's even an embrace, showing the true connection between these two characters garnered over 3 decades. Cue the tears. But despite Q's claims that there was no galactic size reason for this last game, only personal reasons, the trans-warp conduit waiting back for them in the future says otherwise.

After an emotional but incomprehensible hug and a chemistry-filled kiss between Raffi and Seven, Q uses the last of his remaining energy to end the trial and send Picard, Seven, and Raffi home and bring Elnor back to life. Rios decides to stay back in 2024, ultimately living his life out in the present-day timeline with Teresa (Sol Rodriguez) and her son. Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) even confirms this at the end of the episode, confessing that she knew the whole time and hoped that all Picard needed was a push in the right direction.

Guardian at the Gates

After Picard and the crew return to the moment they left, Picard uses his new experiences to put together the Borg Queen's identity and stops the self-destruct sequence. Since Seven knows the most about the Borg, he gives her a field commission that she deserved after Voyager. The crowd goes wild!

Queen Jurati explains that they need to combine their fleet's shields with Starfleet's to protect the quadrant from the new mysterious conduit. Picard accepts and together they're able to save billions of lives in the galaxy. Even the Borg don't know who is behind the conduit with their 400-year jump start, but they are willing to monitor and study it as new provisional members of the Federation. With this new mysterious threat looming over The Next Generation reunion in Picard's final season and potential upcoming seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, the finale ends with a hopeful, open-ended conclusion that sees Picard healed and perhaps ready to open his heart.

