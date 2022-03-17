If you thought that being trapped in a twisted timeline with fascist leaders was the worst thing that could happen to the crew of La Sirena, Episode 3 of Star Trek: Picard twists the knife in even deeper. “Assimilation” opens mere moments after the credits rolled last week, with Seven’s (Jeri Ryan) faux-husband the First Magistrate (Jon Jon Briones) holding them at blaster point while Elnor (Evan Evagora) bleeds out on the floor.

Fortunately, the Confederation members aboard La Sirena are easily dispatched without any other casualties. Honestly, what was the First Magistrate thinking when he blaster-whipped Seven with Raffi (Michelle Hurd) standing nearby? With Seven and the rest of the crew now safe, Raffi’s attention shifts to Elnor. He is, by all accounts, a son to her and her motherly affection has been on full display over the last two episodes, from Elnor getting accepted into Starfleet to her protecting him from the Confederation. Picard has actively reinforced the bond between them, and now they’re utilizing it to increase the stakes.

Rios (Santiago Cabrera), Picard (Patrick Stewart), and Seven head to the bridge to work on taking out the Confederation ships that are pursuing them, while Raffi takes Elnor to a sorely unprepared sickbay. The crew gets unexpected assistance from the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching) who escapes her containment and takes over the ship to “assist” in neutralizing the threats. In addition to wiping out the Confederation ships in hot pursuit, the Borg Queen begins siphoning power from the ship to push them well beyond Warp 9 and propel them back into the past. However, her actions come at a price. In order to harness enough power, she begins diverting energy from the medbay, cutting off the only thing keeping Elnor alive and, despite Raffi’s best efforts, he succumbs to his injuries.

Raffi is heartbroken and wants nothing to do with Picard’s rallying speech in the face of their uncertain futures–or pasts–and she lashes out at him, criticizing his leadership and blaming him for Elnor’s death because they’re all casualties in his decades-long game with Q (John de Lancie). What she doesn’t understand is that Q is impossible to contend with, his actions are unpredictable, but she’s hurt and Picard seems willing to let himself be the target of her ire.

Now that they have managed to travel back in time, they have an opportunity to stop the future from happening and prevent Elnor’s death from coming to fruition. At least, that’s what Raffi has convinced herself of. There is always the potential that they won’t be able to succeed in reversing Q’s actions, and they will all be stuck either in 2024 or further up in the twisted Confederation timeline.

The crew makes the decision to use the last remaining energy aboard La Sirena to beam down to Los Angeles to track down the ominous Watcher. Raffi, Seven, and Rios agree to venture down to Earth, while Picard, on the other hand, opts to stay aboard the ship with Agnes (Alison Pill) who concocts a plan to halfway assimilate herself in order to get more information out of the Borg Queen.

Despite the heavy tone in the wake of Elnor’s death, there is a great moment where Raffi, Seven, and Rios are finding new clothes to wear—because they can’t cause any butterfly effects with their current attire. Rios asks Seven if he looks less like a “fascist bastard,” and while she agrees that he looks a lot less fascist, she can’t agree on the bastard part. It’s a fun little moment that really pokes at Rios’ roguish charms.

Aboard La Sirena, Picard cautions Agnes about the risks associated with assimilating, halfway or otherwise, with the Borg, but she is insistent that she can safely get the information out of the Borg Queen. It’s a little touch-and-go, with the Borg Queen forcing Agnes to reveal a few things—her loneliness, the fact she views Picard as a father figure—but they do ultimately get through to the Borg Queen, even though they are no closer to locating the Watcher than they were at the start of the episode.

The trip to earth is uneventful for Raffi and Seven, but Rios has a pretty traumatic reentry into earth’s atmosphere. Raffi and Seven both land on their feet, but Rios is beamed down mid-air and ends up on a crash course with a fire escape. He is taken into a free clinic that deals with the “no hospitals, no cops” types, which makes his lack of identification easy to explain. He is pretty banged up, but the doctor (Sol Rodriguez) patches him and doesn’t ask too many questions about his situation. However, her son does steal his combadge, which effectively cuts him off from the crew. This subplot provides a refreshing change of pace and allows Rios to be a little more unrestrained, he shares a story about his childhood, he flirts with the doctor, and Santiago Cabrera gets to do what he has done best for nearly two decades: charm audiences.

Rios is such a fun character and I highly recommend that anyone who loves Star Trek: Picard should read John Jackson Miller’s Star Trek: Picard: Rogue Elements if they want a deeper look into who this character is. He might be a little rough around the edges at times, but he has a good heart and that’s put on full display in “Assimilation.” Given the nature of the clinic, the police show up towards the end of the episode to bust the place for caring for undocumented immigrants, and Rios is given the opportunity to run away with the rest of the patients. While he is partially driven by the need to get his combadge back, so it doesn’t cause butterfly effects, he seems genuinely concerned about what might happen to the doctor. So, rather than running, he dons a lab coat and tries to bluff their way out of trouble. It goes disastrously, and he is hauled off by the police.

Star Trek: Picard has been littered with Easter Eggs, from Picard gifting Spock’s book to Elnor to the character posters that all featured little hidden details, it should really come as no surprise that elements of the series feel reminiscent of stories that have come before. While watching “Assimilation,” I realized that Rio’s storyline in 21st century Los Angeles reminded me of the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “The City on the Edge of Forever,” in which Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) end up going back in time to 1930s New York City. While the plot is certainly not a carbon copy, the two do make for a nice shot-and-chaser scenario, especially since Picard mentions how Kirk’s crew dealt with time travel.

Star Trek has never shied away from getting political and the franchise has traveled to the near-future before, but something about seeing a Los Angeles set just two years in the future was sobering. From the forest fires to the homeless to the police going after immigrants—Star Trek: Picard is connecting thematically with the present in unexpected ways.

