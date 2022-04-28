The penultimate episode of Star Trek: Picard’s second season delivers on the action, thrills, and drama as the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching) makes moves to seize control of La Sirena with her army of newly assimilated soldiers and take over the galaxy centuries before the Borg first spoke of futile resistance. In the midst of all of this chaos, Picard (Patrick Stewart) continues to process the trauma that he experienced as a child, opening new doors to the corridors of his backstory that haven’t been explored before.

Aboard La Sirena, Rios (Santiago Cabrera), Teresa (Sol Rodriguez), and Ricardo (Steve Gutierrez) are forced to make a hasty escape when the Queen and her cronies beam aboard, ready to fight. They quickly reunite with Picard, Tallinn (Orla Brady), Raffi (Michelle Hurd), and Seven (Jerri Ryan) outside of the château and make their plan of attack. Unfortunately, they are no match for the assimilated soldiers—or Dr. Soong (Brent Spiner), who is leading them—and they are pushed into the château as the threat closes in. Rios ends up getting shot and, fortunately, it was a lot less serious than it could have been. He has spent all season getting banged up and hurt, so he’s really lucky that he met a doctor in the past.

Inside the château, Picard asks Tallinn to beam Rios, Teresa, and Ricardo out of the fray, and despite being injured Rios vows to come back and help them fight the Borg. Picard then instructs Tallinn to disable the device so that Rios can’t come back. It’s clear that Picard assumes that they are about to engage in a last stand, and he’s hopeful that at least someone will survive the firefight. It also plays into Rios’ previous comments about seeing Picard as a father figure. Whatever doubts that he may have had about whether that sentiment was reciprocated were confirmed by this action. Picard recognizes that Rios is the heroic type, and he knows that he has to intervene to keep him from getting hurt worse.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Picard's Agnes Jurati Is Stuck in Her Own Loop

Teresa really is one of the best new characters to be introduced in Picard. She isn’t entirely put off by the situation she’s been thrust into, she adapts to the alien technology she’s asked to handle, and she seems excited to deviate from the day-to-day life she had been living prior to Rios’ arrival. In a lot of ways, she’s embracing the fun tropes that make out-of-time romances so much fun. She is all of us if we got dropped in the middle of a Star Trek episode. Maybe it’s because I’m a hopeless romantic at heart, but I adored the fact that she tried to convince Rios to stay in 2024 with her. She made some valid points—there are plenty of heroes out there, so why does he have to be the one? While Rios does ultimately decide to go back and join the fight, his decision isn’t without some hesitation. He definitely considered her suggestion and this plotline doesn’t feel like it’s run its course yet.

The Borg Queen’s plans hit a slight snag when Agnes (Alison Pill) manages to take back a little control and launch a hologram of Elnor (Evan Evagora) to play keep-away from the Borg Queen and her ilk. Picard has found really ingenious ways to keep beloved characters from the first season—Elnor and Daj (Isa Briones)—involved in the second season, even though their characters’ roles have been diminished. It also provides an ample opportunity for Raffi to confront her grief and get some answers about what Elnor was thinking before he died.

Raffi and Seven go up against the Borg Queen and Seven sustains a pretty serious injury that threatens to make her the second person to bleed out in front of Raffi this season. In a last-ditch effort to save Seven, Agnes fights for control of her mind and pushes the Borg Queen to reconsider how the Borg operates. After decades of the Borg wreaking havoc across three series, I think this is the first time someone has gone, “Hey, what if you actually try to be good.” With Seven as the example of a perfect Borg—someone who uses both her humanity and her connection to the collective to help the galaxy—the Queen actually considers Agnes’ suggestion. In exchange for La Sirena, the Borg Queen agrees to save Seven by reassimilating her.

Dr. Soong pursues Picard and Tallinn further into the château, which forces Picard to relive the last time he was in one particular room. After weeks (and honestly two seasons) of teasing Picard’s memories of his mother, we finally learned what happened to her. While caught in the throes of one of her mental health episodes, Picard’s mother hung herself, and he bore witness to her hanging from the rafters. As a child, he had locked that memory away as a trauma response, and now he has clarity on this point of pain. What’s so fascinating about him exploring these memories while being in the past, is that he is essentially fighting to save a future where this horrible thing happens to him.

Image via Paramount+

Picard, Tallinn, Seven, Raffi, and Rios regroup outside the château and watch as the Borg Queen takes off with La Sirena. While there is still a lot of storytelling to explore, “Hide and Seek” ended with more closure than was anticipated, setting the scene for next week’s finale to be filled with surprises. With La Sirena in the Borg Queen’s hands, the crew is left stranded in 2024 with no way to get back to their own timeline, Q is still out there meddling with the past, and Dr. Soong didn’t seem done with his power play. It was announced that for the third and final season of Picard, several cast members from Star Trek: The Next Generation would be joining Stewart—signaling that the ramifications of this season must warrant a reunion. Will next week lay the groundwork? I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

At least now Rios can go back and see Teresa again since they’re not going back to the future anytime soon.

Rating: A

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is streaming now on Paramount+.

Charli D'Amelio To Make Feature Debut in Upcoming Supernatural Thriller 'Home School'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Maggie Lovitt (203 Articles Published) Maggie Lovitt is a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a News Editor at Collider. During the week she is the Managing Editor of Entertainment at Your Money Geek. In her free time, she is the host of Starbucks Lovers: A Taylor Swift Podcast, a co-host at The Outer Rim Beacon and Petticoats & Poppies: History Girls at the Movies, and the host of Let's Talk About Star Wars on YouTube. When she's not wreaking havoc on the internet, she can be found writing screenplays and novels. Maggie is a member of the Hollywood Critics Association, as well as an actor and member of the Screen Actors Guild. More From Maggie Lovitt

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe