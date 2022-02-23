They also talk about what 'Star Trek' fans would be surprised to learn about the making of 'Picard.'

With Star Trek: Picard Season 2 starting up March 3rd on Paramount +, I recently got to speak with Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd about the new season. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Picard Season 2 features the return of John de Lancie’s Q, Whoopi Goldberg's Guinan, the Borg queen (Annie Wersching), time travel to the 21st century, and what looks like a lot of action and surprises.

In addition, while Picard Season 2 is about to start streaming, the cast and crew are hard at work on Picard Season 3, which will be the last installment of the series. So, even though the interview with Ryan and Hurd was for Picard Season 2, I tried my best to get some information on the final season. During the interview, they talked about how both seasons are a roller coaster ride and an amazing adventure, how you can expect a lot of easter eggs, why fans love Q, what Star Trek fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Picard, and how they’re currently filming the series finale.

Star Trek: Picard also stars Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, and Santiago Cabrera. Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For Season 2, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for Season 2.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

