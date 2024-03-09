The Big Picture Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard faced challenges due to filming during COVID and network feedback about the show being "too sci-fi," leading to significant rewrites.

Season 2 of Picard originally included complex plots involving Romulans, time travel, Guinan's bar, and more.

Fans are still hoping Terry Matalas will helm a Star Trek: Legacy spin-off series.

Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard is widely regarded as one of the best installments in the entire franchise. While the show's previous two seasons were praised for trying something new, they also have their drawbacks, holding 86% and 85% scores respectively on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to Season 3's 98% critic rating. During a Master Replicas Collectors Club Zoom chat (via TrekMovie) Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas was able to shed some light on why Season 2 — the most controversial of the three, with a 30% audience score on RT — in particular, fell short of what fans wanted from the series.

“There’s actually many, many different versions of Season 2," said Matalas. "I think you can kind of feel when you watch Season 2 that there’s a lot of different ideas here.” He's not wrong, Season 2 of Picard sent the titular former captain and the crew of La Sirena back to the 2020s, an idea Matalas suggested to save money following an expensive Season 1. Partially the machinations of Q (John de Lancie) and partly a Borg ploy to destroy Earth a la First Contact, Season 2 had a lot going on between plot lines dealing with the origin of augments, a new evolution of the Borg queen, the ethics of time travel and messing with your own history, and Jean Luc Picard's childhood trauma.

What Originally Happened in 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2?

While Matalas didn't delve too deeply into which parts of Season 2 came after the rewrite he explained that they nearly had all of the episodes completed when Paramount gave them the feedback that it was "a bit too sci-fi." He said: “We wrote nine episodes at one point and the network was like, ‘No, we don’t really understand this, it’s a bit too sci-fi, it’s a bit too in-Star Trek.’” Some of the lost

Though Q and the time travel plot were part of Season 2 from "day one," there were other classic Star Trek plots that were nixed from the final product. Matalas said:

“There were Romulans—there was a whole thing. The idea was that Guinan’s bar was presented as a normal bar in Los Angeles, but if you knew the right thing to do, you could go into the back through the telephone phone booth and that was Rick’s Café, and it was a stopping point for all these different species that were actually there on Earth with a ‘Do not interfere’ thing happening. So you had a lot more Star Trek happening in the backdrop of it. Ultimately, the powers that be at that time were like, ‘This is too much.’ But there were some really good ideas there that were pretty cool.”

Matalas and a group of writers began working on Season 3 before Season 2 was finalized, and while COVID complications and rewrites may have hindered the cohesion between the two, Season 3 brought the show to a profoundly satisfying conclusion. While nothing has been announced yet, fans are still hoping Matalas will return to the world of Star Trek with a Picard spin-off series following Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers).

While we wait for more Star Trek news, you can watch all three seasons of Picard on Paramount+ now. The franchise returns to the small screen with Star Trek: Discovery's fifth and final season on April 4.

